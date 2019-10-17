Budget 4K TV deal: Save 20% on this 43in Samsung set

Here's a great 4K TV deal for you on this fine Thursday morning. The Samsung UE43RU7020 is down to just £271.20 on eBay thanks to a discount code.

Enter the code POPULAR20 and you'll get 20 per cent off the £339 price. That's a great price for a set this size.

The set is new, and sold by Crampton & Moore, which has a 99.7 per cent positive feedback sore from over 33,000 reviews.

Samsung UE43RU7020 £339 £271.20 on eBay

An attractive price for a 4K TV from such a reputable brand. Samsung's smart TV platform is one of the best in the game, with Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV, BT Sport and NOW TV apps all onboard.View Deal

It's 4K, and supports HDR (both HDR10 and HDR10+), so Netflix and Amazon Prime Video should look as good as they can. It should be able to show off your 4K Blu-rays in all their glory too.

There are two HDMI ports, for plugging in such players, games consoles, streaming boxes and the like, and one USB port. It also has Apple AirPlay 2 built in, for sharing content from your Apple device directly with the big screen.

MORE:

Best TVs: budget to premium

TV buying guide: how to choose the right TV size and tech

Best budget 4K TVs