The week between Christmas and New Year saw a record 1.2 billion apps downloaded to smartphones and tablets.

Figures released by app analytics firm Flurry show a record 6.8 million Android and iOS devices were activated on Christmas Day, leading in turn to a record number of downloads for apps between December 25th and 31st.

Flurry analyses downloads from the iTunes Store and Android Market in the top 20 countries for mobile usage. So taking in to account other territories and app stores, the number would be even higher.

By contrast, the number of downloads between December 4th and 17th was 750m, while the following week – leading up to Christmas – saw 857m downloads.

The US accounted for 42% of downloaded apps, China came next with 8% and the UK was in third with 81 million downloads, accounting for around 6.75% of the market.

