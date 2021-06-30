10 last-minute Aussie EOFY deals: headphones, soundbars, hi-fi and more

Amazon Prime Day is behind us, but the online retail giant still has plenty of solid audio savings on the table so you can slip in and snatch a saving before the EOFY period wraps up for another year.

Industry- and fan-favourites like Sony's WH-1000XM4 over-ear cans and WF-1000XM3 true wireless in-ears are discounted like never before, and Yamaha's revered soundbars – both budget and premium systems – are reduced by an awesome amount too.

There's also some AV receivers severely discounted, and even a great price on one of Australia's favourite portable and rugged Bluetooth speakers – the UE Boom 3.

Below, we've taken a browse through Amazon's finest deals, both those still live from Prime Day and fresh ones that have landed since then, so take a look and pick yourself out a tasty audio treat.

The 10 best last-minute EOFY audio deals in Australia

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | AU$499 AU$319 on Amazon (save AU$180) Kicking things off we have the latest wireless ANC headphones from industry-leader Sony – the WH-1000XM4. These flagship cans are the best on the consumer market for their intelligent adaptive noise-cancelling and pleasing, warm audio profile. This discount brings these headphones down to one the lowest prices we've seen since launch, with the black option currently going for just AU$330 and silver for AU$319, so save yourself up to AU$180 at Amazon now.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT | AU$299 AU$169 on Amazon (save AU$130) For those seeking an even more affordable option than the above Sony's, the HD 450BT offers up Sennheiser's famously well-balanced audio in a wireless and comfortable package. Heavily reduced on Amazon, these cans offer noise cancellation (albeit not in the same league as Sony) and solid sound for substantially less than the competition. Now discounted in both black and white on Amazon.View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds | AU$249 AU$129 on Amazon (save AU$120) Panasonic's true wireless RZ-S500W are rarely found at full price, but this near-half-price reduction is the best deal we've seen on these five-star buds. With solid noise-cancelling, excellent touch controls, and a detailed, rich sound, these buds offer a lot of bang for the buck, and that buck is a whole lot cheaper right now.View Deal

Yamaha RX-V385 5.1ch AV receiver | AU$549 AU$363 on Amazon (save AU$186) For an affordable AV receiver, this 5.1 channel number from Yamaha is a bit of a crowd favourite, and the already cheap RX-V385 is even better value with its 34% discount at Amazon, taking it down to an awesome AU$363. This unit is a 5.1-channel AV receiver with 70W power output, 4K/60 support, automatic sound optimisation, Bluetooth connectivity, bi-amp connection for front speakers, and plenty more.View Deal

Denon AVR-X550BT 5.2ch AV receiver | AU$699 AU$439 on Amazon (save AU$260) For an alternative to the above Yamaha, this Denon 5.2-channel receiver could be the go. It features five discrete power amps, 4K HDR input, Bluetooth connectivity, and a measuring microphone to finetune its audio settings for your space. It's discounted a further AU$260 on its already reasonable price, so grab it from Amazon and score a new home cinema hub.View Deal