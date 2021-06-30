10 last-minute Aussie EOFY deals: headphones, soundbars, hi-fi and more

Amazon Prime Day is behind us, but the online retail giant still has plenty of solid audio savings on the table so you can slip in and snatch a saving before the EOFY period wraps up for another year.
Industry- and fan-favourites like Sony's WH-1000XM4 over-ear cans and WF-1000XM3 true wireless in-ears are discounted like never before, and Yamaha's revered soundbars – both budget and premium systems – are reduced by an awesome amount too.
There's also some AV receivers severely discounted, and even a great price on one of Australia's favourite portable and rugged Bluetooth speakers – the UE Boom 3.
Below, we've taken a browse through Amazon's finest deals, both those still live from Prime Day and fresh ones that have landed since then, so take a look and pick yourself out a tasty audio treat.
The 10 best last-minute EOFY audio deals in Australia
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones |
AU$499 AU$319 on Amazon (save AU$180)
Kicking things off we have the latest wireless ANC headphones from industry-leader Sony – the WH-1000XM4. These flagship cans are the best on the consumer market for their intelligent adaptive noise-cancelling and pleasing, warm audio profile. This discount brings these headphones down to one the lowest prices we've seen since launch, with the black option currently going for just AU$330 and silver for AU$319, so save yourself up to AU$180 at Amazon now.View Deal
Sennheiser HD 450BT |
AU$299 AU$169 on Amazon (save AU$130)
For those seeking an even more affordable option than the above Sony's, the HD 450BT offers up Sennheiser's famously well-balanced audio in a wireless and comfortable package. Heavily reduced on Amazon, these cans offer noise cancellation (albeit not in the same league as Sony) and solid sound for substantially less than the competition. Now discounted in both black and white on Amazon.View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds |
AU$399 AU$189 on Amazon (save AU$210)
Sony has now released a successor to the WF-1000XM3 and the price on this incredible pair of true wireless, noise-cancelling buds has fallen as a result. Their excellent ANC, solid Sony sound signature, strong battery life and snug fit led them to a full five-star review here on What Hi-Fi. Amazon has the silver pair for just AU$189 and the black pair at AU$198, both more than half price off.View Deal
Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds |
AU$249 AU$129 on Amazon (save AU$120)
Panasonic's true wireless RZ-S500W are rarely found at full price, but this near-half-price reduction is the best deal we've seen on these five-star buds. With solid noise-cancelling, excellent touch controls, and a detailed, rich sound, these buds offer a lot of bang for the buck, and that buck is a whole lot cheaper right now.View Deal
Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds |
AU$299 AU$145.90 on Amazon (save AU$153.10)
In our five-star review , we praised the affordable Sennheiser CX 400BT for their lively and detailed sound, lightweight fit and terrific overall value. Like the Panasonic buds above, we often see these Sennheiser's discounted, but this is one of the lowest prices we've seen. Available in black or white on Amazon.View Deal
Yamaha SR-C20A soundbar |
AU$299 AU$199 on Amazon (save AU$100)
Yamaha's ever-so slightly more affordable and compact successor to the SR-B20A soundbar (discounted to AU$198) somehow manages to improve on this budget marvel and in doing so, presents some serious competition to the significantly more expensive Sonos Beam. In our Australian review here at What Hi-Fi we were amazed with its dialogue clarity, Bluetooth connectivity, and overall amazing sound for the size and price of the unit, and now it's an extra 33% off!View Deal
Yamaha YSP-2700 soundbar + subwoofer |
AU$1,549 AU$980 on Amazon (save AU$569)
Another favourite here at What Hi-Fi?, the Yamaha YSP-2700 earned five stars in our review for its well-balanced tonality, solid dynamics and wide, spacious 7.1-channel surround sound. If the singular, compact SR-C20A above isn't quite enough audio for you, kit your home cinema out with this powerful beast and included subwoofer – discounted by a huge 37% at Amazon right now.View Deal
Yamaha RX-V385 5.1ch AV receiver |
AU$549 AU$363 on Amazon (save AU$186)
For an affordable AV receiver, this 5.1 channel number from Yamaha is a bit of a crowd favourite, and the already cheap RX-V385 is even better value with its 34% discount at Amazon, taking it down to an awesome AU$363. This unit is a 5.1-channel AV receiver with 70W power output, 4K/60 support, automatic sound optimisation, Bluetooth connectivity, bi-amp connection for front speakers, and plenty more.View Deal
Denon AVR-X550BT 5.2ch AV receiver |
AU$699 AU$439 on Amazon (save AU$260)
For an alternative to the above Yamaha, this Denon 5.2-channel receiver could be the go. It features five discrete power amps, 4K HDR input, Bluetooth connectivity, and a measuring microphone to finetune its audio settings for your space. It's discounted a further AU$260 on its already reasonable price, so grab it from Amazon and score a new home cinema hub.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 |
AU$199 AU$148 on Amazon (save AU$51)
Another product that's often discounted but super popular, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is one of Australia's favourite Bluetooth speakers. This is largely thanks to its awesome portability and rugged, waterproof design, and the deceptively solid audio performance and battery life this unit offers. You can currently find the black, blue and Seashell Peach options for just AU$148 at Amazon (with the rest at AU$155), the cheapest we've found on sale at the moment.View Deal