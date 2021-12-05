WINNERS: Custom Installation – Sound+Image Awards 2022

Sound+Image's GOLD Awards recognised the best of the custom installations which we cover in Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi, Audio Esoterica and Best Buys Audio & AV magazines, whether they be dedicated home cinemas, mixed purpose media rooms, stereo hi-fi installations, or an entire smart home decked in tech from its foundations to its roof-mounted CCTV cameras.

It’s the quality of work we look for, in the design, planning and implementation, often working with a builder or any number of other trades to deliver an entertainment space which will keep on giving at the highest quality possible for the budget.

They’re also the one award type we give that doesn’t have an expiry date. We don’t attach a date to the GOLD Awards as we do to our annual product awards — some of these jobs are years in the making, sometimes they only appear in our pages some while after their completion, as owners can be understandably cagey about the appearance of their magnificent facilities in our magazines, even though we anonymise both them and their locations. Consequently we deliver a GOLD award as a permanent status symbol to the companies involved, to display alongside their professional qualifications and often CEDIA membership.

For the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale now in print and digital editions. Print subscriptions here; digital issues here!

Let's meet the winners!

INSTALLATION PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Elementi Fire

Judges Comment: Elementi has delivered both a new range of astoundingly capable cinema speakers and at the same time a new way of approaching home cinema design.

INSTALLATION ‘GOLD’ AWARD

Len Wallis Audio

CINEMA DESIGN ‘GOLD’ AWARD

Rogue Home Cinema

CINEMA DESIGN ‘GOLD’ AWARD

Signature Cinemas

CINEMA DESIGN ‘GOLD’ AWARD

Wavetrain Cinemas

