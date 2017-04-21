If you head down to your local record shop this Record Store Day, there's the slimmest of chances you'll bump into a snooker legend-turned-DJ, the original Joker or even His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales. Check out this gallery of some of the most famous vinyl junkies in the world.

Jack Nicholson

This is precisely how we hope all famous actors listen to vinyl.

Steve Jobs

There was a time before the iPod in which analogue ruled the airwaves for Apple's co-founder.

James Dean

Without a cause (or much furniture), but James Dean had his priorities sorted when it came to vinyl.

Marilyn Monroe

Some like it hot; some like it at 45rpm.

Marlon Brando

"Show us how you listen to records." Marlon Brando displays why he was widely dubbed The Godfather of Organic Poses.

Eusébio

Oh, this? Just Eusébio shopping for records before the 1968 European Cup final.

Diego Maradona

Today's youth are rediscovering vinyl, but they'd still find it difficult to comprehend what an absolute specimen El Pibe de Oro once was.

Steve Davis

Few sportsmen merit being among Eusébio and Maradona in a list of any kind, but the six-time snooker world champion-turned-DJ is undoubtedly one.

Audrey Hepburn

You could wish for few better advocates of vinyl records than this film and fashion icon.

Martin Freeman

Here is what a seven-inch record looks like in the hands of a hobbit.

Elijah Wood

...and as well as a sense of adventure, it seems passion for vinyl also runs in the Baggins' genes.

Irvine Welsh

Vinyl isn't perhaps the first kind of junkie you'd associate with the works of Irvine Welsh, but the Trainspotting author undoubtedly owns a record collection of which to be envious.

Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren listening to vinyl, looking at photos of Sophia Loren. No further questions, Your Honour.

Andy Warhol

We had to crop this photo of Andy Warhol because he wasn't wearing trousers and had a hole in the seat of his underpants.

Prince Charles

Each birthday, Prince Charles is allowed three friends over to the Palace and they listen to records in his bedroom. [citation needed]

