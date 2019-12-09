The best 65-inch TV deals

Looking for the hottest of hot 65-inch 4K TV deals? You're in the right place. We've scoured the web to find you the best TV deals around, and only on the best sets from our comprehensive reviews back catalogue.

Whether you're after an OLED, QLED or more affordable LCD model, we've found a deal for you.

Some of these deals may be on last year's models, but that doesn't mean they're not worth a look. In fact, if you're willing to forego the latest improvements (which, let's be honest, are often pretty incremental), you could save yourself a pretty penny. That said, discounts on the new 2019 models are now pretty substantial, so going for an older set might not save you as much as you'd expect.

A number of the TVs that we recently proclaimed What Hi-Fi? Award-winners have already dropped in price, making some brilliant TVs even greater value.

Whatever type of TV you're after, read on to find one at the best possible price.

65 inch TV deals

LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV £3299 £1999 at John Lewis

This 2019 LG OLED is currently available with a £1300 discount on its original price. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90R 65in 2019 QLED TV £3799 £2199 at Amazon

Until recently, Samsung seemed determined to match its Q90R's price to that of the LG C9 above. Right now, though, it's £200 more expensive. That said, it's still a brilliant TV that goes brighter than its OLED rival and has an even better smart platform that even includes the excellent Apple TV app. It's well worth your consideration.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q70R 65in 4K TV £1499 £1299 at Richer Sounds

This recent Award-winner has already shed £200 from its very reasonable launch price, making it even more of a mid-range marvel. If you like the sound of the Q90R but can't stretch your budget that far, the Q70R is an excellent compromise.View Deal

Sony KD-65XG9505 65in 4K TV £2199 £1499 at Richer Sounds

New for 2019, this Sony has just had its second big drop in price. Don't assume that means it must be a duffer, though - this is an excellent direct LED-backlit LCD model for the money, with a punchy, detailed picture and very good sound.View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV for £3999 £2999 at Sevenoaks

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. It's a pricey TV compared to many above, but this new £500 discount takes it to £1000 less than the original asking price.View Deal

