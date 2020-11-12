Best Samsung Black Friday deals: QLED TVs, soundbars, headphones, more

Samsung is one of the biggest players in the AV market, offering a huge range of products in a huge range of categories, including TVs, soundbars, headphones, Blu-ray players and more.

And, thanks to that wide choice, you don't have to look far for a Samsung bargain. We've rounded-up some of the best Samsung deals online, featuring 4K TVs and soundbars.

With some Amazon Prime Day deals still live, soon to be followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we will be keeping an extra close eye on any great offers from Samsung.

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung QE55Q90T QLED TV £1599 £1299 at Richer Sounds

The Q90T offers Samsung's flagship 4K performance for 2020 (the Q95T adds the One Connect system but is identical in terms of picture) and is, predictably, rather excellent. It's brilliantly bright, vibrant and punchy, is packed with features such as VRR and ALLM, and its operating system is second to none. And now you can buy it with a discount.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80T QLED TV £1599 £1099 at Richer Sounds

This brand new model for 2020 has already dropped in price by £500! It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 4K TV and represented an excellent mid-range choice at launch so now looks like quite the savvy choice.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q95T QLED TV £2999 £2299 at Richer Sounds

Samsung's 4K flagship for 2020 has already shed £300 from its price. Despite a couple of specs being slightly downgraded from last year's equivalent model, we were extremely impressed with the Q95T when we reviewed it, praising its natural picture, improved motion and sound, and superb smart platform.View Deal

Samsung QE75Q950TS OLED TV £7999 £7499 at LaptopsDirect

The bigger the TV, the bigger the discount, and if you've got room for a 75-inch TV in your house you can currently save a £500 off this five-star 8K TV from Samsung. It's a 2020 Awards winner, too. View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K HDR TV £379 £299 at Currys

This is the smallest, most basic model in Samsung's 2019 TV range, and yet it's still a very good TV, particularly at this even lower price. Sure, you do without some of the niceties of the UE43RU7470 (the fancy remote and Bixby support, for example) but for more than £100 less that seems perfectly reasonable.View Deal

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £495 at Amazon

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a third big discount. The 49 inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Samsung UE50RU7100 50-inch 4K Smart TV £549 £389 at BT

Save £160 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. It might be one of Samsung's budget panels, but at £389 it looks like good value for money. View Deal

Samsung UE43TU7100 43in 4K HDR TV for £419 £379

Not one we've tested as yet but Samsung has been the one to beat in budget TVs for the last few years. This 43in-er is pretty much the baby of the entire Samsung TV range and will likely best anything similarly priced at this size.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90T 55in 4K TV £1699 £1399

Not one we've tested just yet but this 55in TV is Samsung's top 4K QLED for 2020, and that usually makes for a cracking set. The discount might not be enormous but it definitely leaves change for a few 4K Blu-rays.View Deal

Best Samsung home cinema deals