Best PS5 pre-order deals: here's where you can pre-order a PS5

PS5 pre-orders are now live! You can pre-order Sony's next-gen console right now ahead of the official launch date of either 12th or 19th November (depending on your location). But they are already selling out fast, with many retailers already sold out. So which retailers still have stock and are taking PS5 pre-orders?

Demand is currently extremely high. On the first day of pre-orders, Amazon sold out of PlayStation 5 consoles within 40 minutes. Other stockists' websites are crashing, and some are asking buyers to register their interest for when new PS5 stock arrives. There are even rumours that there may be a PS5 shortage this Christmas. So if you do want a Sony PS5, best act fast.

To give you the best chance of getting your hands on a coveted PS5, here's a definitive list of the top PS5 retailers offering pre-orders, and the latest information on availability.

Remember, the PS5 price is £449 ($499, €499, AU$749.95). Too expensive? You can grab a disc-less PS5 Digital Edition for only £359 ($399, €399, AU$599). Read our full PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition comparison for more details.

Best PS5 pre-order deals UK

Amazon – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

Game – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

Smyths Toys – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

Currys PC World – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

Argos – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

Very.co.uk – pre-orders not yet live

Box.co.uk – register your interest

AO.com – back in stock soon

Best PS5 pre-order deals US

Amazon – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

Best Buy – pre-orders not yet live

Target – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

Walmart – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

Gamestop – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

Best PS5 pre-order deals AU

Amazon – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

EBGames – pre-orders live but currently unavailable

JB HIFi – pre-orders live but currently sold out

Best PS5 accessory deals

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Getting hold of most PS5 accessories is a whole lot easier than getting hold of a PS5. However, that could quite easily change so now would be a great time to secure the one(s) that take your fancy....

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – £59.99 ($69.99)

The PS5 only comes with one controller in the box, so this is a must-have for those who want to get stuck into multi-player gaming. It uses haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to make games more immersive. Available to pre-order right now.

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – £89.95 ($99.99)

If you want to enjoy 3D audio, one of the one of the PS5's best features, you'll need one of these.

PlayStation 5 HD Camera – £49.99 ($69.99)

This lets you add yourself to gameplay videos or video chat during multiplayer marathons.

PlayStation 5 Media Remote – £24.99 ($29.99)

Want to use your PS5 as an entertainment hub? This handy remote will help you navigate everything from Netflix to 4K Blu-ray discs.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station – £24.99 ($29.99)

This accessory charges up two wireless DualSense controllers at a time, so you never be powerless.

When will more PS5 stock arrive?

The PS5 will be released on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020.

Yet to secure your PS5? We feel your pain. The PS5 sold out quicker than even Sony expected, but we'd expect to see more stock filter onto the market. Slowly. Retailers will likely receive stock or allocation at random times in the coming days and weeks, so the best thing to do is keep an eye on this page and check all the retailers listed. Some offer you the option to register your interest, and will alert you when stock arrives. It's also a good idea to follow retailers' social media accounts. If stock is about to drop, they may alert customers via those channels such as Twitter and Instagram.

Sony's PlayStation 5 is a next-gen gaming behemoth, with 4K graphics, an ultra-high-speed solid state storage drive, ray tracing support and 3D audio.

The next-gen console costs £449 ($499/ €499 / AU$749.95). Bit pricey? You can grab a disc-less PS5 Digital Edition for only £359 ($399). Just like the the full PS5, the all-digital edition is capable of 4K gaming at 120fps.

