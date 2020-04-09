Best PlayStation Plus deals 2020: slash the cost of PS Plus membership

With up to half of the world's population in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there's never been a better time to lose yourself in some games. If you're a PlayStation owner, you probably want to make sure you've got a PlayStation Plus subscription, as membership grants you the option to play online multiplayer battles and gives you access to an awesome selection of free games and exclusive discounts.

Membership to PlayStation Plus costs £50/$60 per year – but why pay full price when you can pick it up at a discount? To save you money on PS Plus membership, we've done the hard work and scoured the internet for the very best PlayStation Plus membership deals. After all, you don't want to sign up at full price and discover that your gaming buddy is paying a lot less for their membership.

Read on and we'll explain the impressive benefits of PlayStation Plus in a little more detail and reveal the lowest prices.

PlayStation Plus benefits

The major benefit of joining PlayStation Plus is that it allows you to play PS4 online multiplayer games. That means you'll be able to take on players all over the world and battle your way to the top in games such as FIFA20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Membership also gets you two free PS4 games each month (which you keep as long as you remain a subscriber). Here's a peek at this month's games. Sony tends to be very generous, with past freebies including huge blockbusters such as Batman: Arkham City and sleeper hits such as Rocket League.

If that wasn't enough, you also get exclusive access to new character skins and weapons for your favourite games, as well as hefty discounts across the PlayStation Network – whether for games, add-ons or pre-orders. And, in some cases, those savings are on top of existing discounts or sale prices. All of which means that even if you're a casual gamer, PlayStation Plus membership could quickly pay for itself.

Lastly, you get 100GB of cloud storage so you can back up your hard-fought save games, meaning PS Plus membership could prove invaluable if your hard drive fails.

For the money, we reckon PlayStation Plus is a very good buy. Still, why pay the full price when you can secure it at a tasty discount...

Best PlayStation Plus deals

The best-value way to get PlayStation Plus membership is to buy an annual membership, as this works out cheaper than the pay-monthly and pay-quarterly options.

Officially, the costs are £50 ($60, AU$80) annually, £20 ($25, AU$34) quarterly, or £7 ($10, AU$12) monthly, but you can save on those prices by buying your subscription from third-party sellers. The best prices available on the internet right now are shown below.

Today's best Sony PlayStation Plus deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

MORE:

PS5: release date, specs, price and news

Best gaming headsets

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: prices, specs, controllers compared