Best Earfun Air deals 2021

Looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that won't break the bank? Then you'll no doubt be interested to learn that we recently named the Earfun Air the "best in-ear headphones buds under £75".
Earfun might be a relative unknown but the the Hong Kong audio outfit's are waterproof and sound good. They typically sell at an RRP of £55 – less than half the price of AirPods – but you'll find today's best Earfun Air deals listed below.
- See all our best headphones deals
At first glance, the Earfun Air true wireless earbuds may seem too good to be true. For £55 (or less, if you can pick up a deal) you get Bluetooth 5.0 support, voice assistance, two mics per earpiece and a wireless charging case that supports Qi wireless charging. Most big-name wireless earbuds with similar spec sheets would command three-figure prices.
The Earfun Air are also IPX7 rated, so they should suit most outdoor pursuits. Battery life stands at an impressive 7 hours for the buds themselves (plus another 28 hours from the supplied carry case).
There are also touch controls and in-ear detection tech to pause playback when you remove them. Functions such as pausing with a double-tap (you hear a reassuring ‘bop’ tone) and resuming playback are also flawless in their execution.
Do the Earfun Air sound as good as a five-star earbuds at triple the price? No. But until August 2020, when our review was published, we’d never awarded five stars to a set of budget true wireless headphones.
We praised their "energetic" sound and noted that, "while similar budget-friendly headphones can come off somewhat congested, here the design of the driver and earpiece allows for a pleasant and spacious presentation."
Put simply, if you're in the market for cheap AirPods rivals, don't be put off by the quirky name of this plucky Hong Kong-based outfit. It's latest buds are currently unrivalled when it comes to performance-per-pound.
