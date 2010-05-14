The recently introduced 500 series of HDMI cables is available in 1.2, three- and five-metre lengths.



Priced £20 lower than the five metre version of the Chord Supershield award winner the snazzy and solid-feeling 500 proves to be a fast-paced and punchy cable from the off.



There's a pleasing crispness to images, while you'll get good insight and motion tracking to boot. Tones here appear quite neutral, and lack just a touch of realism with bright scenes.



Digs deep when needed

It's nice to note that the 500 is also able to really dig deep sonically when needed, although the sound is quite narrow, and lacks some colour and detailing in places.



Image resolution is up with that of close rivals and many finer details are well emphasised, although this is a cable that's prone to noise, with blocking apparent on images.



It's not quite a class-leader in terms of images or dynamic punch, but if you want a cheaper alternative to the Supershield, then we'd recommend this fine all-rounder.

