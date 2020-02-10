Best LG TVs 2020: LCD, OLED, 4K HDR

Best LG TVs Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best LG TVs you can buy in 2020.
When it comes to buying a new TV, it obviously pays to shop around. But if you've previously owned an LG TV and want to stick with the same look and feel, then we have some excellent recommendations for you.
LG makes some of the best 4K OLED TVs around. Not only that, it also sells OLED panels to rival manufacturers including Panasonic, Philips and Sony, who then use them in their own TVs.
All of the TVs here are 4K OLED sets and all support HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG - but not HDR10+.
All of the sets in our list use LG's own colourful webOS operating system. On the surface it looks good and is pretty simple to get to grips with, but if you've been reared on Android TV or Samsung's Tizen system, some menus take a bit of getting used to.
Finally, the TVs in this list are all at least 55in in size - LG OLEDs don't currently come any smaller than that (although that's about to change). If you want something smaller right now, check out our list of the best TVs you can buy. Happy viewing!
This is a lovely looking set. It's incredibly thin (just 4.7cm at its fattest point), and from the front the speakers are completely invisible. It's just as smart on the inside: its second-generation A9 processor features artificial intelligence to optimise the picture and sound depending on the content displayed and which room you're in. Black levels are as good as you'd expect from an OLED set, and it goes very bright for an OLED. Colours are lovely, with a slight richness adding an organic, natural feel to skin tones. It sounds good, too. One of the very best TVs around right now.
Read the full LG OLED65C9PLA review
The 55in version of the TV above is actually the most affordable way to get the best picture that LG currently offers (there's a B9 model, which is cheaper, but it uses last year's processor). Picture-wise, it's every bit the stunner you'd expect, combining perfect blacks with pin-point contrast to awesome effect. Audio isn't quite as good as that of the 65in version, so we'd recommend adding a separate sound solution such as a soundbar. If that's not something you want to do, check out the E9 below.
Read the full LG OLED55C9PLA review
The LG B9 is a mixture of the old and the new – it combines the company's 2018 processor with its 2019 OLED panel. This makes it the most affordable model in LG’s current OLED range and a tempting proposition indeed.
The picture is natural, colourful and well-measured for contrast whether you’re watching in 4K or upscaling from HD, and whatever processor power is missing certainly won't ruin your TV experience.
There are small discrepancies in light and dark detail that the top LG processor offers and it’s worth paying the extra for them if you can. As far as this price proposition goes, though, the LG OLED65B9PLA gets our full vote of confidence.
Read the full LG OLED65B9PLA review
Like the look of LG's C9 but want improved sound built in? This E9 could be just the ticket. It produces just the kind of picture we'd hope for and supplements it with impressive sonic aptitude.
This E9 has more speakers than its sibling (4.2ch compared with 2.2ch), more amplifier power (60W against 40W) and slightly different positioning (forward-firing vs down-firing). The result is a sonic performance unmatched by any soundbar we've tested below £500, and with no extra boxes or cables!
Read the full LG OLED55E9PLA review
This 2018 C8 model isn't quite as cutting edge as the 2019 C9 that sits in the number one spot on this list, but it's still hugely competitive not to mention great value for money. It offers a large chunk of what's great about the C9. So, detail is excellent, images are vivid and there's a great sense of realism and depth. A brilliant performer, and at its current price, definitely one for your shortlist.
Read the full LG OLED55C8PLA review
This is big brother to the 55in C8 OLED TV mentioned above. It uses the same Alpha 9 processor so you get all the same picture enhancements, and the image is virtually identical. There's a sensational level of detail to the picture, and while motion processing isn't the LG's biggest strength, this set still keeps a firm grip of the action. It even sounds relatively solid too. You'll struggle to find another TV at this size, offering this level of quality for this little money.
Read the full LG OLED65C8PLA review
This is another 2018 LG TV that has seen a huge price drop since its introduction last year. It comes with a built-in soundbar, which improves the audio compared to the C8, and a stand that makes it look like it's floating. Picture quality is typically excellent, with a impressive contrast and vivid colours. Throw in voice controls and LG's dependable webOS operating system, and you've got one of the best performing and best equipped 55in LG TVs you're likely to see.
Read the full LG OLED55E8PLA review
