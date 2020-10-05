Trending

Best wireless headphones 2020

Best wireless in-ears under £75

Earfun Air

Affordable and feature-packed wireless earbuds

Best wireless in-ears £75-£150

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

A truly exceptional pair of true wireless earbuds

Best wireless in-ears £150-£200

Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony delivers true wireless excellence

Best wireless in-ears over £200

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

A fine addition to the world of true wireless headphones

Best wireless headphones under £150

AKG Y400

An affordable, portable and unbeatable set of wireless headphones

Best wireless headphones £150-£250

Sony WH-1000XM3

Still superb, and now more affordable

Best wireless headphones over £250

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony’s latest premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass