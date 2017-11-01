Trending

Best Wireless speakers 2017

Product of the year

Best wireless speaker £200-£500

Audio Pro Addon C5

Read the full review here

"Audio Pro has added proper multi-room functionality to its Addon speakers, and done a fine job of it"

Best buys

Best portable wireless speaker under £100

UE Roll 2

Read the full review here

“It doesn’t just go louder than the original; the Roll 2 is also more open, more dynamic, sounds more solid and more detailed”

Best portable wireless speaker £100-£250

Audio Pro Addon T3

Read the full review here

“A classy wireless speaker that ignores gimmicks and focuses on delivering the best sound possible for the money”

Best wireless speaker under £200

Audio Pro Addon T5

Read the full review here

“Play something upbeat and you’ll find your head nodding along within a couple of minutes”

Best portable wireless speaker £250+

Dali Katch

Read the full review here

“The size of the sound is quite simply incredible for something of the Katch’s stature”

Best wireless speaker £500+

Naim Mu-so

Read the full review here

“The Mu-so looks stunning, and that powerful, subtle sound is as close as we’ve heard to hi-fi from an all-in-one wireless speaker"