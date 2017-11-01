Trending

Best Stereo speakers 2017

Product of the year

Best standmount speaker £400-£800

KEF Q350

Read the full review here

“A level of clarity and subtlety that’s unheard of at this price”

Best buys

Best floorstander £400-£800

Q Acoustics 3050

Read the full review here

“Powerful and assertive, the 3050s deliver a huge sense of scale and are capable of enveloping our largest test room”

Best standmount speaker £200-£400

Monitor Audio Bronze 2

Read the full review here

“These Monitor Audios sail through the test. They have delicacy when required and handle dynamics deftly”

Best desktop speaker

Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

Read the full review here

“The Ruarks breathe new life into whatever music you play through them”

Best floorstander £1200-£2000

Neat Iota Alpha

Read the full review here

“Beauty is as beauty does… and these floorstanders are something to savour”

Best standmount speaker £800-£1200

Revel Concerta2 M16

Read the full review here

"Speakers that can stand toe-to-toe with the best sub-thousand pound standmounters around”

Best standmount speaker under £200

Dali Spektor 2

Read the full review here

"The Spektor 2s are excellent speakers, combining Dali’s traditional strengths with a generous dose of entertainment"

Best standmount speaker £1200-£2000

ATC SCM11

Read the full review here

"These speakers manage to knit everything into a cohesive, musical whole”

Best floorstanders £800-£1200

Monitor Audio Silver 200

Read the full review here

“Most important, though, is the richness and clarity throughout”

Best standmount speaker £2000+

Dynaudio Special Forty

Read the full review here

“Magnificently detailed, digging out the low-level acoustic clues that define a recording venue with ease”

Best floorstander £2000+

Spendor A4

Read the full review here

“They’re expressive, entertaining and, perhaps surprisingly for a Spendor design, fun”

Best floorstander under £400

Tannoy Eclipse 3

Read the full review here

“The Eclipses have no problem when it comes to having a good time”

Best active speaker

Dynaudio Xeo 2

Read the full review here

“A level of transparency to music that you’d be hard-pressed to find from a similarly-priced system of hi-fi separates”