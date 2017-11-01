Best Stereo speakers 2017

Product of the year
KEF Q350
“A level of clarity and subtlety that’s unheard of at this price”
Best buys
Q Acoustics 3050
“Powerful and assertive, the 3050s deliver a huge sense of scale and are capable of enveloping our largest test room”
Monitor Audio Bronze 2
“These Monitor Audios sail through the test. They have delicacy when required and handle dynamics deftly”
Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2
“The Ruarks breathe new life into whatever music you play through them”
Neat Iota Alpha
“Beauty is as beauty does… and these floorstanders are something to savour”
Revel Concerta2 M16
"Speakers that can stand toe-to-toe with the best sub-thousand pound standmounters around”
Dali Spektor 2
"The Spektor 2s are excellent speakers, combining Dali’s traditional strengths with a generous dose of entertainment"
ATC SCM11
"These speakers manage to knit everything into a cohesive, musical whole”
Monitor Audio Silver 200
“Most important, though, is the richness and clarity throughout”
Dynaudio Special Forty
“Magnificently detailed, digging out the low-level acoustic clues that define a recording venue with ease”
Spendor A4
“They’re expressive, entertaining and, perhaps surprisingly for a Spendor design, fun”
Tannoy Eclipse 3
“The Eclipses have no problem when it comes to having a good time”
Dynaudio Xeo 2
“A level of transparency to music that you’d be hard-pressed to find from a similarly-priced system of hi-fi separates”