Wilder vs Fury 2 live stream: see how to watch tonight's boxing from anywhere

Boxing heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are ready for a WBC title clash...but is Las Vegas!? Wilder vs Fury 2 is set to be one of the richest fights in history, but will the box office bust-up between the Bronze Bomber and the Gypsy King live up to the hype? Here's how to watch a Wilder vs Fury 2 live stream to find out.

More than a year on from their first encounter, 6ft 7in American Wilder and 6ft 9in Brit Fury are set to do battle over 12 rounds at the MGM Grand. Both fighters will be hoping to take home the belt and set up a mouth-watering unification showdown with Britain's Anthony Joshua.

When Fury met Wilder back in 2018, the transatlantic war was on. A huge right hand from Wilder floored Fury, only for the 6ft 9 Gypsy King to scrape himself off the canvas and force a draw.

Tonight's rematch is talked about as one of the biggest fights of the century, with Fury warning that he will "pop Wilder like a balloon".

The Morecombe-based fan favourite, who has battled his mental health since beating Vladimir Klitschko in 2015, has a 29-0-1 record with an impressive 20 knockouts. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Wilder enjoys a 42-0-1 record, including 40 KOs.

Even former heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis has weighed in on the action. He expects Fury to throw bombs from the first bell: "You have to remember, he rose in the 12th round after being knocked down and attacked Deontay," Lewis told BBC 5 Live.

Wilder isn't exactly a shrinking violet, though. The Bronze Bomber said: "It's an adrenaline rush in the ring, we're all brave warriors, we're all gladiators and that's what we become in order to fight and give you guys the best show of your lives."

Ready for the return of pay-per-view boxing's glory days? Here's how to live stream Wilder v Fury 2, wherever you are in the world...

Watch Wilder vs Fury 2 live stream for free

Fight fans in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada get the chance to watch Wilder vs Fury 2 for free. DAZN has the rights to show the fight and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Watch Fury vs Wilder free with DAZN 1 month free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Wilder vs Fury 2 live stream wherever you are.

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Watch Wilder v Fury 2 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've paid to watch Wilder v Fury 2, trying to access streams from outside your territory – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is a problem. These services know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block you – even if you're a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. And don't forget about Express's 30-day no quibble money back guarantee if you just want to give the service a try.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as £2.29 per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the fight.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Watch Wilder v Fury 2 live in the UK in HD

Fury's rematch against Wilder will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office. The pay-per-view channel has the exclusive rights to the fight in the UK and the fight will be shown in HD only.

You can watch BT Sport on your TV if you're a BT, Sky or Virgin Media. The fight costs £24.95. That's a £5 increase on the first fight, and that's angered some fans.

The build up begins around midnight. The undercard will begin around 2am GMT on Sunday 23rd February, and the ring walks for the main even are scheduled for around 4am GMT. The actual fight might not start around 5am GMT.

- Sky: If you've got a Sky box, watch BT Sport Box Office event through your TV on Channel 490.

- BT TV: If you're a BT TV customer, you can buy and watch BT Sport Box Office on BT TV, channel 494.

- Virgin Media: If you're a Virgin Media customer, go to the homepage, then 'On Demand', then 'Live Events' to purchase.

- TalkTalk: If you're a TalkTalk customer, head to channel 494 to order the fight.

Prefer to stream it online? You can watch it on your mobile, tablet or computer via BT Sport's official website. Sign up here.

Wilder vs Fury 2 for £24.95 at BT Sport Box Office

If you're a sports fan, you won't want to miss the stunning rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Saturday night. Anyone can stream it live, thanks to the BT Sport Box Office website. You get a full undercard plus the fight of the century for £24.95. Order now to watch on a PC, Mac, smartphone or tablet.

View Deal

Going to be outside the UK at the time? You can watch local coverage, from anywhere, using a VPN. Most offer free trials, too.

(Image credit: ESPN+)

Watch Wilder v Fury 2 in the US

Wilder vs Fury 2 is a pay-per-view event in the US. It's available on ESPN+, the Fox Sports Go app and major cable and satellite providers.

ESPN+ and Fox Sports Go can be streamed on Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Roku, iOS and Android devices, many smart TVs, as well as web browsers.

It's an expensive fight. Ordering Wilder vs Fury 2 will cost $79.99 – far more than anywhere else in the world. In the UK, for example, you can buy live stream for just £24.95.

Worse, those wanting to watch on ESPN+ will need to sign up to a subscription for that streaming service. The fight plus the first month adds up to $84.98.

If you're outside the US and want to watch your local coverage, remember you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN. It will allow you to watch coverage from anywhere in the world.

Fox Sports GO app – Wilder vs Fury 2 for $79.99

The Fox Sports GO app is available on a variety of platforms, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Xbox One. Simply download the app, sign up for the fight, and stream the action live on the device of your choice!View Deal

(Image credit: MGM Grand)

Watch Wilder v Fury 2 in Australia

The Wilder vs Fury 2 rematch is being streamed exclusively by Main Event, with the action due to start at 1pm AEDT/ 10am AWST on Sunday 23rd February 2020.

The fight costs $49.95 via Foxtel – click here to order. Replay 7pm on Sunday and every 6 hours from 6am.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2: the undercard for Saturday 22nd February 2020

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – Sunday at 5am BST (WBC Heavyweight Championship)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight)

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Super-Lightweight)

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Super-Lightweight)

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight)

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight