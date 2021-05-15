UFC 262 live stream: how to watch Oliveira vs Chandler for free and from anywhere in the world, full fight

UFC 262 is underway and fight fans are in for a huge night of MMA today when Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for Khabib Nurmagomedov's vacant lightweight belt. The packed bill at the Toyota Center, Houston, is underway tonight with a full main card and preliminaries too. The event is a $75 pay-per-view in the US but cheaper in other parts of the world. Make sure you know how to watch an UFC 262 live stream for free and from anywhere.

UFC 262 live stream Start time: 10.15pm BST / 5.15pm ET / 7.15am AEST Oliveira vs Charles: 5.15am BST / 12.15pm ET / 2.15pm AEST Venue: Toyota Center, USA Free stream: DAZN free trial (EU, details below) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25) US stream: ESPN+ ($75) Tickets: VividSeats ($100)

Michael Chandler made an instant impression on MMA fans when he destroyed Dan Hooker in under three minutes on his UFC debut in January. The storming victory gave UFC boss Dana White the confidence to hand Chandler his first shot at an Ultimate Fighting Championship championship belt.

“The people that are willing to step up, the people that are willing to put the work in and raise their hand when everybody else is covering their heads up, those people are usually rewarded for it and the UFC has done right by me so far,” Chandler told MMA Fighting.

“It’s been a pleasure to be signed by the UFC. It’s been a pleasure since day one and I imagine it’s going to be even more of a pleasure after I get that UFC title strapped around my waist.”

Chandler’s opponent is no dope. Brazilian Charles Oliveira is an aggressive fighter and enters the Octagon on an eight-win streak that includes seven stoppages and five submissions.

This is a huge fight, but it could trigger some even bigger match-ups. Could the winner tempt Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) out of retirement to once again risk his pristine record? There’s even talk of Chandler calling out the winner of the McGregor-Poirier trilogy. You can buy UFC 262 tickets here.

The main card begins at 5.15am BST. Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch all of action for free including the main card. Otherwise, here's how to find a UFC 262 live stream for free and from anywhere in the world.

UFC 262 free live stream with DAZN trial

MMA fans who are lucky enough to live in Italy, Germany, Austria or Spain can watch UFC 262 for free.

This is because DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 262 live in selected European countries. Subscription to the streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE trial.

UFC free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The main card kicks off around 4am CET / 3am BST.

UFC 262 live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 262 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.View Deal

US: UFC 262 live stream – Oliveira vs Chandler

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 262 in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs $75. Ouch.

Remember: German, Italian, Austrian and Spanish residents stuck in the US can use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UK: UFC 262 live stream – Oliveira vs Chandler

Good news: UFC 262 is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK. That means you won't have to shell out any extra cash. You can watch the whole thing – prelims and main card – on BT Sport 1 and via the BT Sport app.

BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards).

Coverage of the prelims starts around 1am on the morning. The main card starts at 3am and the headline fight – Oliveira vs Chandler – is due around 5.15am UK time.

Don't fancy staying up? The entire card will be available, spoiler-free, right after the event on the BT Sport app.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Open to all, the this pass offers access to all four BT Sport channels through the BT Sport app on TVs, tablets, mobiles and more. Sports include UFC, Champions League football, Heineken Cup and more.

BT Sport for BT customers £15 per month

Watch the main event of UFC, Champions League football and plenty more besides or go for Big Sport package which includes the Now Sky Sports Pass (RRP £40 per month) and all BT Sport channels.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can buy a no-commitment BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 and enjoy all four BT Sports channels for 30 days.

EE mobile customers can get a free 3-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can cancel the trial at any time.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers: Deals from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.

The other option is to buy a UFC Fight Pass. If you want to stream the main card live, you'll need the annual pass, which costs £72 and includes over 1,000 hours of live combat sports.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT.

Australia: UFC 262 live stream – Oliveira vs Chandler

If you want to watch UFC 262 in Australia, you'll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event.

It'll cost AU$54.95. Oliveira vs Chandler is expected at around 2.15pm AEST on Sunday 16th May in Oz. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 262 fight card

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler, vacant UFC Lightweight Championship

Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush, Lightweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo, Women’s Flyweight

Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza, Featherweight

Matt Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin, Bantamweight

Preliminary card

Ronaldo Souza vs Andre Muniz, Middleweight

Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy, Lightweight

Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko, Women’s Flyweight

Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett, Middleweight

Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira, Women’s Flyweight

Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz Featherweight

Sean Soriano vs Christos Giagos, Lightweight