UFC 255 live stream: how to watch Figueiredo vs Perez for free

Las Vegas will play host to a thrilling night of MMA at UFC 255 on Saturday, when Brazilian powerhouse Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title against Alex Perez. The co-featured bout sees Valentina Shevchenko defend her crown against Brazil's Jennifer Maia. Scotland's Paul Craig will be in action against 'Shogun' Rua, too. Follow our guide below on how to watch a Figueiredo vs Perez UFC 255 live stream.

Lucky enough to live in Italy, Spain or Germany? You can watch UFC 255 live and free using DAZN's 14-day trial. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to safely access your preferred streaming service from anywhere. Here is a full list of UFC broadcasters covering the rest of the world.

UFC 255 returns to Sin City this weekend as former hairdresser and sushi chef Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1) defends his flyweight title for the first time. Figueiredo – now better known to fans as "The God of War" – will take on American fighter Alex Perez in what should be the highlight of UFC calendar.

The prelims will get underway about 1am GMT. The main card starts around 3am GMT, with Figueiredo vs Perez expected around 5am GMT.

Figueiredo has reigned supreme this year, having twice defeated top UFC fighter Joseph Benavidez. The 32-year-old will be looking to finish the year – and his opponent – in style. If things go his way, he's nailed-on to win Fighter of the Year.

Alex Perez (23-9) is no pushover, mind. The ferocious Californian (23-5) has proven he's a class act, taking out Jussier Formiga with TKO last time out.

And before Figueiredo and Perez take to the Octagon, there's the co-main event to look forward to. No-nonsense women's champion Valentina "The Bullet" Shevchenko will face off against Jennifer Maia in defence of her flyweight crown.

How to watch UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez for free

If you're lucky enough to live in Italy, Spain or Germany, you can watch UFC 255 live and free.

How? DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC255 live in Italy, Germany and Spain. Subscription to the sports streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE 14-day trial. Good to know, right?

Figueiredo vs. Perez free live stream with DAZN 1 month trial

DAZN doesn't have the rights to stream UFC 255 outside of Italy, Spain and Germany. So if you're going to be abroad this weekend, you'll need to use a VPN. That way, you can access your DAZN account as if you were at home.

DAZN offers covers more than 8,000 sporting events each year, including Premier League, NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, F1 and of course boxing and MMA.

UFC 255 live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the fight, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming service and you’re in.

US: UFC 255 live stream – Figueiredo vs Perez

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 255 in the States. Existing subscribers can watch the prelims for free but the main card will be a pay-per-view affair. It's a one-off fee of $64.99 – ouch!

New subscribers to ESPN+ get a far better deal. They can get a discount bundle that includes a year's ESPN+ subscription (worth $49.99) plus this weekend's main card for a total of only $84.99.

UK: UFC 255 live stream – Figueiredo vs. Perez

Good news: UFC 255 is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK! That means you won't have to shell out an extra cash.

You can watch the whole shebang – prelims and main card – on BT Sport 1 HD and via the BT Sport app.

BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards).

The coverage starts around 1am Sunday morning. The main cards start at 3am and the big fight is expected at 5am. Don't fancy staying up? The entire card will be available, spoiler-free, right after the event on the BT Sport app.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

The other option is to buy a UFC Fight Pass. If you want to stream the main card live, you'll need the annual pass, which costs £72 and includes over 1,000 hours of live combat sports.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT 2.

Australia: UFC 255 live stream – Figueiredo vs. Perez

If you want to watch UFC 255 in Australia, you'll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event.

It'll cost AU$54.95. Live coverage starts at 2pm AEST on Sunday 22nd November ut you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 255 fight card

Main card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Alex Perez

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia

Mike Perry vs Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs Cynthia Calvillo

Maurício Rua vs Paul Craig

Preliminaries

Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval

Joaquin Buckley vs Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodrigues vs Nicolas Dalby

Pre-preliminaries

Alan Jouban vs Jared Gooden

Kyle Daukaus vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Louis Cosce vs Sasha Palatnikov