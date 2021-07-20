The Hundred live stream 2021: how to watch the 100 ball cricket for free

The Hundred is a brand new 100 ball cricket competition that promises world-class players and more than enough short-format action to keep you glued to your seat. The inaugural season starts at 6.30pm BST on Wednesday, 21st July, when Oval Invincibles face Manchester Originals. UK viewers can watch for free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch The Hundred live stream 2021 from anywhere in the world.

The Hundred live stream Date: 21st July – 21 Aug 2021 Start time: 6.30pm BST / 11pm IST / 3.30am AEST Location: England UK stream: BBC iPlayer (free) | Now (£10/month) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN Australia stream: Kayo Sports(free 14-day trial) India stream: Fancode US stream: Willow.TV Buy tickets: The Hundred

Eight brand new city-based women's and men's teams will compete over five weeks and 68 matches. Each squad will be made up of 15 players with a maximum of three overseas stars. Each match will be two and a half hours long with innings of 100 balls a side (each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls).

"It is a real honour to lead Northern Superchargers in their first season," said Northern Superchargers Faf du Plessis. Playing alongside the likes to Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid and Chris Lynn alongside a number of talented young players will be really exciting. I can’t wait to get going."

The eight teams vying to be crowned The Hundred 2021 champions are: Birmingham Phoenix (Edgbaston), London Spirit (Lord's), Manchester Originals (Emirates Old Trafford), Northern Superchargers (Emerald Headingley), Oval Invincibles (Kia Oval), Southern Brave (Ageas Bowl), Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge), Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens).

In the UK, the BBC has the rights to broadcast 18 games live, on TV and online, including the first matches and the men's and women's finals. Make sure you know how to watch The Hundred live stream 2021 from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Hundred for free from anywhere

18 games will be shown live on BBC TV and streamed live on BBC iPlayer, consisting of 10 men's and eight women's matches, as well as both finals.

Going to be outside the UK this week? You'll need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

You can find a full list of the 18 matches covered by the BBC here.

In addition, all women’s matches and a significant number of men’s games will be streamed free on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

How to watch The Hundred abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant The Hundred 2021 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Watch The Hundred live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show all 63 matches in the UK. You can catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket, which will be rebranded as Sky Sports: The Hundred during the tournament.

Not a Sky subscriber? You'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Now Sky Sports streaming pass. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for a Monthly Pass.

Now Sky Sports Month Pass + HD boost for £33.99

Watch The Hundred cricket, as well as all Sky's coverage of football, golf and the F1 season in 1080p HD. No strings, no commitments, just lots of lovely sport streamed to your laptop, desktop or phone.View Deal

All women’s matches and a significant number of men’s games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

In addition, 18 games will be shown live on BBC Two and streamed live on BBC iPlayer, including both finals.

Watch The Hundred live stream in India

FanCode is the place watch The Hundred cricket league in India. Subscription to the streaming service costs Rs 99 a month or Rs 499 for the year. FanCode has the rights to The Hundred for the four years, Super Smash (New Zealand's Twenty20) and much more.

Alternatively, you can watch The Hundred cricket matches only. A one-off fee of Rs 59 covers you for all 68 games.

Coverage is only available within India but you can access your FanCode account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch The Hundred live stream in the USA

Willow TV is the official US broadcaster parter for The Hundred 2021. Willow Premium Subscription costs $9.99 a month and there is no free trial period.

You can also subscribe to Willow via Sling TV, Verizon Fios TV, Spectrum TV, Google Fiber, Xfinity TV and CenturyLink.

Sling's Willow Cricket package offers unlimited access to Willow and Willow Extra, so it's a great deal.

Sling TV $10 first month offer

Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.View Deal

Watch The Hundred live stream in Australia

Cricket fans in Australia can watch The Hundred 2021 for free thanks to Kayo Sports. Subscription costs from AU$25 per month but new users get a free 14-day trial.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports when you're outside Oz. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

You can cancel Kayo Sports at anytime – there's no lock-in contract – and access includes ton of top-notch sports, from F1 to football and golf. All in all, it's a pretty generous offering – especially with the free trial.

The Hundred 2021 fixtures

All times British Summer Time. Buy tickets for The Hundred.

21 July: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (women's), Kia Oval (18:30)

22 July: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (men's), Kia Oval (18:30)

23 July: Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit, Edgbaston (women's 15:00, men's

24 July: Trent Rockets v Southern Brave, Trent Bridge (women's 11:00, men's 14:30)

24 July: Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley (women's 14:30, men's 18:00)

25 July: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's (women's 11:00, men's 14:30)

25 July: Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford (women's 14:30, men's 18:00)

26 July: Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

27 July: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

28 July: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

29 July: London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

30 July: Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

31 July: Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens (women's 11:00, men's 14:30)

31 July: Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley (women's 14:30, men's 18:00)

01 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston (women's 11:00, men's 14:30)

01 August: London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord's (women's 14:30, men's 18:00)

02 August: Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

03 August: London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

04 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)

05 August: Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)

06 August: Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)

07 August: Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)

08 August: Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)

09 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

10 August: Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

11 August: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

12 August: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)

13 August: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)

14 August: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)

15 August: Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)

16 August: Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl (women's 15:30, men's 19:00)

17 August: Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

18 August: Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens (women's 15:00, men's 18:30)

20 August: Women's and Men's Eliminator, Kia Oval

21 August: Men's and Women's Finals, Lord's

The Hundred 2021 format

100 balls per innings

A change of ends after 10 balls

Bowlers deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls

Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game

Each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes

A 25-ball power play start for each team

Two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the power play

Teams will be able to call timeouts

A simplified scoreboard is also proposed