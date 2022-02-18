Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: rumours, news and 6 features we'd like to see

Speculation is growing that Sony will release its next wireless noise-cancelling headphones – believed to be named WH-1000XM5 – this year. But what new features can we expect from the XM5 over-ears? And how will they compare to their predecessors, the multi-Award-winning WH-1000XM4?

Sony is on a roll in the headphones space, having unleashed some of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested, both in the in-ear earbuds and over-ear headphones markets. In the latter, the Japanese giant scored a huge hit with the WH-1000XM3 in 2018, and then followed that up with the even superior WH-1000XM4 in 2020.

Starting to see a timeline emerge here? Indeed, there's no reason to believe the XM5 won't continue the company's biannual cycle of updates. Whilst Sony has yet to publically breathe a word of their existence (which is not unusual), an official FCC filing spotted recently appears to point to some interesting upgrades, including longer battery life and a tweaked design.

So, what WH-1000XM5 rumours and news are out there? And what features would we like to see from the upcoming pair?

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has yet to confirm the existence of the rumoured WH-1000XM5, let alone tease a release date, but the smart money is on August 2022. Here's why...

Firstly, there's a pattern. Sony revealed the WH-1000XM3 on 30th August 2018, while the WH-1000XM4's launch date was 6th August 2020. If Sony adheres to the same biannual cycle, we could see the XM5 break cover in, you guessed it, August 2022.

Also worth considering is that the recent FCC filing* (uncovered by thewalkmanblog) is tied to a short-term confidentiality agreement that ends on 8th August. Does this mean that Sony will reveal the XM5 on 8th August? Probably not – these things typically aren't set in stone that far in advance. But, again, it seems to point to a WH-1000XM5 release date sometime in August 2022.

That said, as was the case with the XM3, the Sony headphones launch has in the past coincided with IFA European tech show, which this year begins on 2nd September.

*Note that the filing doesn't actually mention the WH-1000XM5 by name – only 'Y2954', which is thought to be a codename for the XM5. Disguising the identity of unreleased products is standard practice; the recently announced Sony LinksBuds passed through the FCC as 'Y2953', after all.

Sony WH-1000XM5: price news

Naturally, there's no word on the Sony WH-1000XM5 price yet. That will remain a mystery until the official announcement – unless, of course, that information is leaked beforehand (which certainly isn't out of the question). Still, we can take an educated guess based on the launch price of its predecessors.

The 2020-released Sony WH-1000XM4 debuted at £350 (€380 / $350 / AU$550), so we can expect a similar figure to be attached to their successors. There's no reason to believe they will stray much from that ballpark.

The good news for those who don't want to pay that premium: the XM4 have dropped as low as £200 / $220 in recent months and could drop even lower once Sony releases the new model. Here aree today's best WH-1000XM4 deals, if you fancy getting your hands on Sony's current top performers at a knockdown price.

Sony WH-1000XM5: design

(Image credit: Sony / FCC)

We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4 as the best headphones you can buy right now if you want wirelessness, ANC and portability (but can't afford the AirPods Max). They offer a lightweight design, plush ear pads for all-day comfort, clever controls and, most importantly, a hugely musical sound.

Given the success of the five-star XM4, we'd expect any sequel to follow the same design cues. Think evolution rather than revolution.

As yet, no images of the rumoured WH-1000XM5 have been leaked, but that recent FCC filing may have given us a 'first look' of sorts. The filing consists of a few basic sketches but does point to a design tweak here and there.

As you can see in the image above, it looks like Sony could be moving the FCC certification label from the headband to the ear cup, and this could point to the XM5 having a metal headband rather than plastic.

Hoping for some inspiring colour options? You might be out of luck. Sony's over-ears are once again tipped to launch in black and silver, according to a Sony India import spotted by thewalkmanblog.

Sony WH-1000XM5: features

(Image credit: Sony)

The mysterious FCC filing also seems to suggest a sprinkling of minor upgrades to the feature list.

The 'Y2954' (supposedly the codename for the XM5) boast a 3.8V internal battery, which is up from 3.7V on the XM4. That might suggest an improved battery life, but we'll have to wait and see. The addition of 5V/9V charging could bring faster charging too. The XM4 aren't exactly lacking in the juice department, mind, offering up to 30 hours of playback with noise-cancelling switched on, with a ten-minute quick-charge returning five hours of playback. Any improvement could only be considered a bonus.

The FCC document goes on to describe the headphones as a "Wireless Noise Canceling Stereo Headset". Assuming that 'Y2954' is actually the XM5 headphones, active noise-cancelling seems to be all but confirmed – as we would expect.

We'd hope the XM5 to beat the XM4 when it comes to features by building on the existing features list, which includes all of the company's top-tier technology, from Wearing Detection and Speak-to-Chat, to support for 360 Reality Audio and Atmospheric Pressure Optimising (which delivers optimal sound when using the headphones on planes).

So, what new features could the XM5 bring to the table?

Sony WH-1000XM5: 6 features we'd like to see

(Image credit: Sony)

With reliable XM5 tips still few and far between, we've compiled a wishlist of all the features we'd like to see from the rumoured XM5 headphones...

1. aptX

The XM4 are compatible with Sony's own LDAC audio codec but don't support aptX or aptX HD, which is becoming more widely supported product launch by product launch. A low latency codec would be very welcome – especially when gaming on mobile devices.

2. Moisture resistance

The XM4 are comfy, but they don’t have an IP protection rating against water and dust so we can't really recommend them to people for exercise. Or those who like walking in the rain. Fingers crossed the XM5 will address that.

3. Wireless charging

The best wireless earbuds, such as the Sony WF-1000XM4, sport wireless charging cases. It's convenient when on the go, plus it's one less cable to worry about.

4. Colourful colours

Black, silver, navy and white have served Sony well over the years, but with Apple offering its AirPods Max in a slew of eye-searing colours, Sony might want to consider switching up its colour palette for 2022.

5. Magnetic ear pads

It is possible to remove and replace the XM4 ear pads, but it's extremely fiddly. Ear cushions that attach magnetically would be much more convenient.

6. Wi-fi

Sonos and Apple are rumoured to be ready a pair of headphones that support wi-fi and Bluetooth, which could enable truly lossless audio streams. Could Sony be thinking along the same lines? We wouldn't be surprised if this remained a feature for the XM6 wishlist, though.

Sony WH-1000XM5: early verdict

If the past is an indication of the future, there's a good chance that the successor to the WH-1000XM4 is waiting in the wings. Or at least in make-up. Fingers crossed we only have six months to (patiently) wait.

What we can tell you is that we have high hopes for the rumoured WH-1000XM5 headphones. Early indications that the design won't be a major departure from the XM4 is reassuring – why fix something that isn't broken? Improved battery life, faster transfer rates and a few upgrades could be all that's needed to keep Sony at the front of the pack.

