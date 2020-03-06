Sony XB Bluetooth speakers: should you buy one?

The market for portable speakers is burgeoning with box-fresh contenders to choose from. And as one of the biggest names in consumer technology, Sony's range of Bluetooth speakers could well be just the ticket.

Whatever your Bluetooth portable listening desires, Sony aims to have them covered within its Extra Bass speaker range. A trusted name in headphones and audio, Sony has a 13-strong Extra Bass (or XB) line-up, with retail prices ranging from the cost of a small round (SRS-XB10 and SRS-XB12) to a slightly more generous round (SRS-XB21) right up to the cost of a long-weekend away (XB501G) meaning there’s bound to be something of potential interest if you’re looking.

Searching for something super-easy to connect? Need a durable speaker that’s easy to carry, waterproof, dustproof – or all three? Is a 24-hour battery paramount? Ideally, you'd probably like a combination of the above. Or maybe you’re just after something that comes in green – because you like green.

Here's a list of the Sony XB key players, what they can (and can’t) offer, where to find the best deals and, ultimately, advice on whether you should actually buy one.

Sony XB10 and (newer) XB12

The XB10 and its younger sibling, the XB12, represent the smallest and most cheerfully budget-conscious of Sony’s Extra Bass Series. Both are about the same width as a can of Coke, but half the height.

Both come in various colours, but while the XB10 has an NFC chip that allows one-tap Bluetooth pairing to a music device – relatively unusual for a speaker this price and size – it only has an IPX5 rating. The XB12 loses NFC for fast pairing but gains an IP67 dust/water immersion rating (it's been tested for dust-proofing and can be immersed in water at a depth of 1m for up to 30 minutes and survive) bringing it right up in line with the UE Wonderboom 2 for durability but at a cheaper price point.

The removable plastic ring supplied with the XB10 speaker can double as a stand, so it won’t roll away if you want to angle it towards you at your desk, while the XB12 comes with a fabric strap that can be unbuttoned to loop around things.

You can pair two like models in stereo, both are charged via microUSB, and both claim a 16-hour battery.

Most crucially, the XB10 is actually a 2017 product and the XB12 is its mid-2019 update. Yes, deals abound for the XB10 online. A quick price-scan reveals that some retailers are charging less than a third of the recommended retail price for one.

Sony XB10

Sony XB12 (Image credit: Sony)

Sony XB21, XB31 and XB41 vs XB22, XB32 and XB42

Let’s get this party started! These funky fresh speakers feature Live Sound, a sonic presentation supposedly suited to outdoor gatherings. The XB21, XB31 and XB41 are slightly older versions of the Sony's newer lineup, the XB22, XB32 and XB42.

The XB31/XB32 and XB41/XB42 models also have light-up panels that you can customise in terms of colour and, er, flashiness, via the Sony Fiestable app.

The Party Booster function isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, perhaps, but if grabbing hold of the unit and tapping (or whacking, for a louder response) it on any of its sides to produce 15 different, customisable percussive sounds as the music plays seems like a fun idea, all of the models here offer this feature.

Obviously, deals abound on the older lineup.

If we're partying, let's have it large. Our pick here is the XB41. It has dual 58mm drivers and weighs in at 1.5kg. It's also the heaviest of the three models above in terms of light shows and features, with speaker lights that illuminate to the beat of your music, two flashing strobes just outside of those and that colour-change line light.

It promises to keep going for 24 hours, is water and dustproof and has a built-in grip, to make dropping it on your toe while dancing a rarity.

Want another great feature? You can actually use the XB41 to charge your phone, thanks to a USB output.

The XB21, the smallest of the party-happy trio, is small enough to fit in the bottle-holder of your bike, so if pedaling your own mini festival around town is your bag, the XB21 could be the one.

Another feature of the range is the battery button located underneath the input cover of the speaker. Push it, and a soothing robotic voice will announce the percentage you’re at in terms of juice.

The XB21 is fully waterproof, dustproof and, while it can be beaten for battery life, it promises loudness and EQ functions via the Sony app for competitive money.

Sony recommends a £100/$100 price-point, but thanks to the newer incoming range, it isn’t difficult to find the XB21 available for around half that on some sites.

The slightly bigger XB31 is a 2018 model (the XB32 is its 2019 update) and it features a longer battery than the XB21, promising up to 24 hours of use. Again, you’ve got all the party features of the XB21, plus flashing lights in addition to the panelled light display – and there are plenty of deals online.

Sony XB32

The summer 2019 Sony model has almost the same dimensions as the XB31 but a slightly tweaked design, with more rubberised plastic than the older model.

If you know your JBL speaker range, the XB32 is the same size as the popular JBL Charge 4. As with JBL’s ecosystem, you can pair up to 100 Sony speakers together, but while JBL’s units need only be pressed once to find each other and sort the rest, Sony’s wireless chain set-up means you need to press each unit and then go in through the app to arrange pairing.

That said, JBL doesn’t offer basic EQ alterations via its app, where Sony's offers a plethora of sound enhancement and bass options. If you prioritise a customised sound over multi-pairing, a Sony XB speaker might be the wisest choice of the two.

Sony XB402M

This is a fully waterproof and knock-proof cylindrical wireless Sony Bluetooth speaker with Alexa built-in. Again, it's from Sony's Extra Bass Series. The Sony XB402M has that same light-up panel design, an outdoor boost party-friendly function and, this time, Spotify Connect embedded as well as Alexa. Could it be your new smart-home hub? Well, not quite: Alexa voice calls aren't supported, and neither are a few other Echo exclusives. But you’ll be able to bring Alexa out to the party, get her to take care of the playlist and even complain to her when it starts to rain, if you like.

Sony recommends a £250 price-point, which puts the XB402M in direct competition with (and slightly cheaper than) Apple's five-star HomePod, but we've seen several deals positing it directly into Alexa voice-activated Sonos One price territory – another five-star product in our tests.

Today's best Sony XB402M deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Should I buy a Sony XB speaker?

On paper, Sony XB speakers offer quality build and plenty of features at competitive prices. We've yet to get the range in to thoroughly test that extra bass claim (an especially bold assertion considering one is the size of a stubby Coke can), but the app's EQ functions plus the various light shows represent great value for money in a speaker - if you like that kind of thing.

Other Bluetooth portables at similar price-points may boast a longer battery life, but remember that they often fall away for features. Turn those lights off via the Sony app and you'll doubtless get a speaker that'll keep going for longer.

While we can't vouch for the sound quality here, Sony has historically been a sonic stalwart across hi-fi and headphones, so we'd reasonably expect nothing less than a competitive performance.

If you'd sleep better at night knowing you definitely had one of the best sounds for your pound, though, and aren't set on flashy (literally) features, you may want to play it safe and consider one of our tried-and-tested, five-star Bluetooth speakers.

Our best Bluetooth speakers 2020 roundup includes a range of Ultimate Ears speakers. The 2019 Award-winning UE WonderBoom 2 is a cracking performer in terms of both sound and durability. The larger Ultimate Ears Megablast expands on its sibling's fun and energetic sound and boasts Alexa voice control.

For those with slightly heartier budgets (and an inclination towards everything retro), we'd also heartily recommend JBL's boombox-like Xtreme 2, which is tough and rugged and has fun and excitement written all over it. For something in the JBL family that's smaller but still boasts a powerful, gripping sound, you can't do better for just shy of £100 than JBL's latest Flip 5.

