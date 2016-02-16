At CES 2016, Sony revealed all the details on its new TVs making their way onto the market this year. 4K Ultra HD sets feature heavily, with five new lines and screen sizes spanning 55in to 85in.
New for 2016 is Sony's 'Slice of Living' design concept. Sony's claims the "clean, geometric shapes capture the essence of modern living". The streamlined aesthetic features across Sony's entire line-up, which sees a move away from the magnetic fluid speakers and wedge design found on some 2015 TVs.
Other key highlights of the 2016 sets includes HDR compatibility across the board for its 4K models and a brand new backlighting technology, available exclusively on the XD93 range. Slim Backlight Drive is a grid-array, edge-lit LED backlight system which Sony claims can "manage the light source more accurately in each specific zone, while still maintaining a slim profile" and bring the TV's backlighting closer to matching screens equipped with full-array.
Speaking of which, full-array LED backlighting can be found on Sony's flagship XD94 range which comprises just one model, the 75in KD-75XD9405.
Sony has also confirmed that all of its 2016 Android TVs will feature the YouView catch-up and on-demand TV service. YouView arrived as a firmware update for Sony's 2015 range at the end of last year.
The new TVs will be available to preorder from March 2016. See below for some of the confirmed prices.
Bravia 4K Ultra HD
XD94: KD-75XD9405 (£5000)
4K HDR
4K Processor X1
Triluminos Display
X-tended Dynamic Range Pro
Full array LED backlight
Motionflow XR 1200Hz
Android TV
Ultra slim flush surface design
XD93: KD-65XD9305 (£2800), KD-55XD9305 (£2000)
4K HDR
4K Processor X1
Triluminos Display
X-tended Dynamic Range Pro
Slim backlight drive
Motionflow XR 1000Hz
Android TV
Ultra-slim flush surface design
New voice remote control
SD85: KD-65SD8505 (£2500), KD-55SD8505 (£1600)
4K HDR
4K Processor X1
Triluminos Display
1000Hz
Curved
Ultra-slim aluminium
New voice remote control
XD89: KD-65XD899, KD-55XD899
4K HDR
4K Processor X1
Triluminos Display
1000Hz
Ultra-slim aluminium
New voice remote
XD85: KD-85XD505 (£10,000), KD-75XD8505 (£4000), KD-65XD8505 (£2300), KD-55XD8505 (£1500)
4K HDR
4K Processor X1
Triluminos Display
800Hz
Ultra-slim aluminium
New voice remote control
Bravia Full HD
WD75: KDL-49WD75 (£700), KDL-43WD75 (£580), KDL-32WD7 (£440)
X-Reality PRO
Live Colour
Advanced contrast enhancer
400Hz
Slim aluminium design
Smart TV
WD65: KDL-48WD65 (£550), KDL-40WD65 (£460), KDL-32WD65
X-Reality PRO
Live Colour
Advanced contrast enhancer
200Hz
Slim aluminium design
Smart TV
RD45: KDL-40RD54 (£440)
X-Reality PRO
Live Colour
Advanced contrast enhancer
200Hz
Slim aluminium design
Smart TV
RD43: KDL-32RD43 (£340)
X-Reality PRO
Live Colour
Advanced contrast enhancer
200Hz
Slim aluminium design
No smart TV