Senegal vs Egypt live stream and how to watch the AFCON 2022 final for free online and on TV, team news

Senegal vs Egypt – it all comes down to this. After 50 games, 94 goals, 14 red cards, and some questionable refereeing, Senegal will take on Egypt to decide the winner of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Can Sadio Mané and the Lions of Teranga lift the trophy for the first time, or will Mo Salah lead the Pharaohs to a record eighth title? UK viewers can watch the game free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Senegal vs Egypt live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

Senegal vs Egypt live stream Date: 7pm GMT, 6th February 2022 Venue: Paul Biya Stadium, Cameroon FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Senegal reached their second successive AFCON final with a 3-1 win over Burkina Faso on Wednesday, but the pre-tournament favourites have taken a while to warm up. They only scored one goal in the group stages, a 97th-minute penalty against Zimbabwe, but will fancy their chances against an opponent that has also struggled to find the net. Watford's Ismaïla Sarr is rewarded for his impact in the previous two games with a start tonight, but all eyes will still be on Sadio Mané. Famara Diédhiou continues as the main striker.

Mohamed Abou Gabal retains his place in goal for Egypt, with the usual front three of Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed and Mo Salah. Aston Villa's Trézéguet has to settle for a place on the bench again. The Pharaohs have needed more than 90 mins to win all three of their knockout matches at this year's tournament, with extra time and penalties required to eliminate hosts Cameroon in the semi-final. Will the extra exertion, plus a day less to recover than Senegal, finally catch up with Salah and co?

Ready to watch the greatest African footballers on the planet? Make sure you know how to watch a Senegal vs Egypt live stream from anywhere.

Senegal vs Egypt free live stream

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will live stream 10 games, including the 2022 AFCON final on 6th February.

Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

Watch Senegal vs Egypt from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant AFCON 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

Senegal vs Egypt live stream in the UK

The BBC will show Senegal vs Egypt for free on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sports website and using the Red Button service on your TV. Senegal vs Egypt is one of a handful of AFCON matches you'll find on the Beeb.

All of the 2022 African Cup of Nations games will also be on Sky Sports. You can subscribe to Sky Sports or pick up a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Senegal vs Egypt live stream in the USA

beIN Sports also has the rights to show every game of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Senegal vs Egypt, live in the USA.

Subscription prices depend on your cable provider, but cord cutters can tune into beIN Sports via fuboTV and Sling. Better still, Sling is offering new users a free 3-day trial so you can try before you buy.

Senegal vs Egypt live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, it's beIn sports that has the rights to all the AFCON 2022 fixtures. You can sign up direct for $20 per month but a better deal is to go with Kayo Sports ($25/month) which brings access to all the beIn Sports channels plus a wealth of other sporting events. There's a 14-day free trial to Kayo Sports, so you can take a look for yourself.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Senegal vs Egypt live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Senegal vs Egypt at the 2022 African Cup of Nations if you're in South Africa. The online sports channel will broadcast all the games live via the DStv satellite platform. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar.

African Cup of Nations 2022 schedule & kick-off times

All times GMT

FINAL:

7pm, 6th February 2022 - Senegal vs Egypt