Scardina vs De Carolis live stream and how to watch the super middleweight boxing online and on TV from anywhere

Daniele "King Toretto" Scardina defends his WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title against Giovanni De Carolis shortly this evening in Milan. The all-Italian showdown will be live from the 5,420-seater Allianz Cloud tonight. The full fight airs on DAZN in over 200 countries, but prices vary. Make sure you know how to watch a Scardina vs De Carolis live stream from where you are.

Scardina vs De Carolis live stream Date: Friday 13th May 2022 Start time: 7pm BST / 8pm CET / 2pm ET Scardina vs De Carolis: 10pm BST / 11pm CET / 5pm ET UK stream: DAZN (£7.99/month) Watch from abroad with ExpressVPN US stream: DAZN ($20/month) Tickets: Ticketone

If your idea of a perfect Friday night in is watching two explosive fighters go to war in the name of super middleweight glory, you won't want to miss a millisecond of Scardina vs De Carolis.

Daniele Scardina (20-0, 16 KOs), who made his pro debut in 2015 at the age of 22, bagged the IBF International super middleweight title after defeating Henri Kekalainen with a unanimous decision in 2019.

Getting the better of former WBA super middleweight champ Giovanni De Carolis (30-10-1, 14 KOs) won't be so easy. The 37-year-old Lazio resident has cruised to victory in five of his last six fights, losing only to British southpaw Lerrone "Sniper" Richards last May.

The winner of today's 12-round bout could make the top 10 of the WBO's 168lb rankings and take a step towards a world title shot, meaning Scardina vs De Carolis is destined to put Italian boxing back on the map. Below we have all the DAZN global viewing details. Make sure you know how to watch a Scardina vs De Carolis live stream from wherever you are.

UK: Scardina vs De Carolis live stream

In the UK, DAZN subscribers can watch Scardina vs De Carolis as part of their standard package. Subscription costs just £7.99 a month and includes instant access to the full fight.

Outside the UK today? UK nationals can subscribe to a VPN to access their DAZN account from abroad. We recommend using ExpressVPN – details below.

Scardina vs De Carolis on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to a huge amount of boxing and fightsports plus a host of other sports from around the world, depending on your region.

Watch a Scardina vs De Carolis live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Scardina vs De Carolis rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN to watch Scardina vs De Carolis

Using a VPN for Scardina vs De Carolis is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the boxing, you may wish to choose 'UK' for DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the free Canelo vs Bivol live stream!

US: Scardina vs De Carolis live stream

In the US, DAZN will offer a Scardina vs De Carolis live stream. Membership to DAZN costs $20 a month in the US, which considerably more than in the UK, but then it does cover selected NBA, NFL and MLB games.

Don't forget: UK nationals roaming abroad can use a VPN to watch Scardina vs De Carolis on DAZN UK for £7.99 a month. Full details above.

Scardina vs De Carolis full fight card

Daniele Scardina vs Giovanni De Carolis – Super middleweight

Maria Cecchi vs Mary Romero – Women's super bantamweight

Maxim Prodan vs Luis Enrique Romero – Welterweight

Oronzo Birardi vs Ovidiu Enache – Cruiserweight

Joshua Nmomah vs Gabor Gorbics – Middleweight

Daniele Reggi vs Luca Barbessi – Super middleweight

Scardina vs De Carolis tale of the tape

Daniele "King Toretto" Scardina – Giovanni De Carolis

Nationality: Italian – Italian

Born: 2nd April 1992 – 21st August 1984

Height: 6ft 0.5in – 6ft 0.5in

Reach: Unknown – Unknown

Total Fights: 20 – 41

Record: 20-0, 16 knockouts – 30-10-1, 14 knockouts