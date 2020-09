NFL live stream: how to watch the 2020 NFL season from anywhere in the world

The 2020 NFL season kicks off on 10th September with defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Pre-season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but the regular football season is now good to go! Pumped and ready to stream the NFL Week 1 games? Here's how to watch all the action live on TV and online, from anywhere in the world...

Want to watch live NFL for free? US viewers can sign up to a 7-day free trial of FuboTV, which provides live NFL games without the need for cable. Canadians viewers can do the same by signing up to a 7-day free trial of DAZN sports. For more consistent viewing, an NFL Game Pass ($99/£143.99) makes excellent value. It's cheaper in some countries than others. Make sure to use a VPN when trying to watch with your Game Pass while abroad.

The 2020-2021 NFL season opens with a must-see clash between the Texans and the Chiefs. Both teams have superb young quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson – the duo are among the most successful in the league right now, with a combined nine playoff appearances in the last five seasons.

When they met in the Divisional round of the playoffs last season, the Chiefs came back from a 24-0 deficit to win 51-31. Will Mahomes' team emerge victorious again? And how will Arrowhead look with just 16,000 fans allowed to attend the game? Tune into the NFL Kickoff Game to find out! Coverage begins at 7pm ET / 11pm BST.

Chiefs vs Texans might be the season opener, but Week 1 is set to dish up plenty more mouthwatering matchups. Game of the week is sure to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints on Sunday 13th September at 4.25pm ET / 8.25pm BST.

It's fair to say every NFL fan is dying to see what Tom Brady can do at the Bucs. The legendary quarterback spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, playing in nine Super Bowls and winning six of them. Can 43-year-old Brady, 31-year-old Rob Gronkowski and 22-year-old rookie Tristan Wirfs lead Tampa all the way to Super Bowl LV in February?

The 2020-2021 regular pro football season will be played over a 17-week schedule. So far, over 60 players have chosen to opt out of the season over coronavirus safety fears including Patrick Chung or the Patriots, Devin Funchess of the Green Bay Packers and Marquise Goodwin of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The season will also play out with continuing Black Lives Matter protests. The Washington Football Team (formerly the Washington Redskins) have changed their name and in August elected former running back Jason Wright as team president. Wright becomes the NFL's first black president.

Each of the NFL league's 32 teams will play a 16-game schedule, with one by week for each team. The season concludes with a full slate of 16 games on 3rd January 2021, all of which are intra-division matchups. The playoffs are scheduled for the 9th January, with Super Bowl LV set to take place on 7th February 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Due to the pandemic limited numbers of fans will be allowed into certain stadiums, while other games will be played behind closed doors. According Forbes, limited fan capacity will cost NFL teams a combined $5.5bn in revenue.

The London games – due to be played at Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur FC – have been officially cancelled, but Sky has launched a dedicated NFL channel. Sky Sports NFL promises to be a "round-the-clock home of the NFL on TV in the UK and Republic of Ireland", from the regular season through to the playoffs and Super Bowl.

Want to see every throw, from the first to the last? Read on to find out the best ways to live stream the NFL Week 1 games on your TV or mobile device wherever you are...

Watch the NFL 2020 anywhere in the world using a VPN

(Image credit: NFL)

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based NFL fans below, but even if you have subscribed to the relevant services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of national and international broadcasters with rights to show the live NFL playoffs here.

Watch the NFL 2020 live in the UK

Sky is a great place for UK fans to watch NFL games. The broadcaster screens NFL fixtures across its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels, as well as through the Sky Go app. The majority are shown in HD.

Sky Sports NFL will feature 100+ live games this season, plus NFL RedZone and regular contributions from the likes of Jeff Reinebold, Cliff Avril and Takeo Spikes.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £39 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack). If you're casual NFL fan, or don't want access to all the Sky Sports channels under the sun, purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

Want quick access to Sky Sports NFL? A day pass for Sky Sports on Now TV costs £9.99, with a weekly pass at £14.99. A monthly pass typically costs £33.99 but, occasionally, Sky offers good discounts.View Deal

Build your Sky Sports package

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

If you prefer more to stream games online and want comprehensive coverage, NFL offers the brilliant International NFL Game Pass. Access to the Pro version costs £143.99 a year or £36 per quarter, but that covers all 250+ games live and in HD, including the Super Bowl on 7th February 2021.

As ever, a handful of 'blackout' games are not streamed live in the UK and Ireland. Instead, they become available 24 hours after completion. You can find details of these 'blackout' games here.

The Game Pass app is easy to use and available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

Watch Super Bowl LV in 2021 live on the BBC

The BBC's NFL Show will return on Saturday nights and feature live coverage of the 55th Super Bowl in Florida on 7th February 2021. In the meantime, the show will screen NFL highlights and pick over the big stories in the company of charismatic Super Bowl winners Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell.

The NFL Show kicks off on Saturday 12th September at 9pm on BBC Red Button One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're outside the UK, you can still catch the BBC's popular NFL Show. Just get yourself a VPN. We've listed all the best VPN options above.

Watch the NFL 2020 live in the USA

(Image credit: NFL)

NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live, over-the-air football games. Problem is, NFL has spread the rights across a number of channels including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone. The NFL will also broadcast 11 games on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Beats on 8th October 2020.

Those wanting to see the season in its entirety will need to buy into all of these networks and streaming platforms.

A better option would be to cut the cord and go for an NFL Game Pass. At just $99 for a season, it's a bargain. But there's a catch: the Stateside version of the NFL Game Pass only allows you to watch replays of games. To watch the games live, you would need a VPN and the Pro version of the International NFL Game Pass (£143.99/ $180 per season).

The third option for US fans is to opt for a live TV streaming service. But which one is best?

FuboTV

FuboTV offers all available NFL channels, so it's the best option for US NFL fans. It costs $60 per month for its Family plan and includes NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. For an extra $11 per month, the Sports Plus add-on gets you NFL RedZone too. What's more, you can try it free for 7 days if you've not previously subscribed.

Sling TV's combined Orange and Blue package ($45 per month) provides access to NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network. You don't get CBS or RedZone or NFL Network though. On the upside, SlingTV packages are discounted for the first month.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV ($65 per month) carries CBS, Fox, NBS and ESPN – nearly all of the networks showing NFL games live. It's only available in selected US cities, though. Punch in your zip code to see if its available to you.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV ($55 per month) grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. Just like YouTubeTV, the NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Need to know when your local NFL team is playing, and on what channel? Click here for the complete schedule.

Watch the NFL 2020 live in Canada

DAZN is the new home of football in Canada. It has the rights to broadcast live NFL games and live Champions league soccer games. Even better, you can grab a free 7-day trial of DAZN here.

Watch the NFL 2020 live in Australia

New streaming platform Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia. It carries ESPN, too. The premium package costs AU$35 per month – you can grab a free 14-day trial here and enjoy Week 1 of the NFL season for free!

How to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles for free

HBO's acclaimed NFL docu-series Hard Knocks: Los Angeles is a must-see for any NFL fan. It charts the highs and lows inside an NFL training camp and is best described as the craziest sports soap opera you've never seen.

US fans can stream Hard Knocks via the HBO Max streaming service, which is just $14.99 a month. However, you can grab a free 7-day trial here. Amazon Prime subscribers can also use the free 7-day trial of HBO Max here, and watch Hard Knocks without paying a penny.

UK viewer? Hard Knocks: LA recently debuted on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

Australian NFL fans can also watch it for free thanks to new live streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers a free 14-day trial here.

NFL Week 1 schedule 2020

Kickoff times in BST (British Summer Times)

Friday 11th Sept

*NFL Kickoff Game* 1.20am – Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs, live on Sky Sports NFL

Sunday 13th Sept

6pm - Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons

6pm - Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

6pm - Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Football Team

6pm - Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

6pm - Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

6pm - New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills

6pm - Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars

6pm - Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers

6pm - Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

9.05pm - Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals

9.25pm - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

9.25pm - Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49-ers

Monday 14th Sept

1.20am - Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams, live on Sky Sports NFL

Tuesday 15th Sept

1.15am - Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants, live on Sky Sports NFL

3.20am - Tennessee Titans vs Denver Broncos, live on Sky Sports NFL

Click here for a full list of 2020-2021 NFL games.