New Zealand vs Australia live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup final for free

New Zealand will play Australia in Sunday's T20 World Cup final 2021. The Aussies stormed to a stunning five wicket victory over Pakistan in the finals to set up a mouthwatering trans-Tasman showdown against the Black Caps. New Zealand vs Australia gets underway at 2pm GMT at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 14th November. Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream Date: Sun 14th November 2021 Time: 2pm GMT / 10am ET / midnight AEST Location: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Australia stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling | ESPN+ UK stream: Now TV India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

The latest team news is that New Zealand's Devon Conway will miss Sunday's T20 final. The left-hander broke his finger when he punched his bat after getting stumped during New Zealand's win over England in the semis.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time," said Black Caps coach Gary Stead. "While it's not the smartest thing he's done, there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury. Devon is a great team man and a very popular member of the side so we're all feeling for him."

Opponents Australia continue to beat the odds and confound the critics. After finishing second in the Super 12 (Group 1), Aaron Finch's men muscled past Pakistan and into their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final. Can the 2010 runner's up go one better?

Cricket fans will remember when the two sides met in the 2015 50-Over World Cup, with Australia the clear winners on that occasion. Can New Zealand take revenge in their first-ever T20 World Cup final?

New Zealand vs Australia starts at 2pm GMT on Sunday 14th November. Follow our guide to watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream from where you are in the world.

New Zealand vs Australia free live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the 2021T20 World Cup final. Cord-cutters can catch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream on Kayo Sports. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial, so you can watch the remainder of the T20 World Cup for free.

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the the T20 World Cup final, New Zealand vs Australia. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch an New Zealand vs Australia live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For New Zealand vs Australia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the cricket using Kayo's 14-day free trial.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream in USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

Willow TV has the rights to show the 2021 T20 World Cup final in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming every T20 World Cup match, including the New Zealand vs Australia final, at the very affordable price of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Howzat?

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the USA. If you're stuck abroad you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus without being geo-blocked.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month for only $10...

Catch all the action Sling TV and enjoy your first month for only $10 with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). Willow TV is an add-on but you can get the first month for only $5 ($10 a month thereafter). Cancel at any time.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports / Now TV)

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast the T20 World Cup in the UK. Catch New Zealand vs Australia on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month

Watch the ICC T20 Men's World Cup cricket, as well as all Sky's coverage of football, golf and the F1 in 1080p HD. No strings, no commitments, just lots and lots of top-notch sport.

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch T20 World Cup live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20 World Cup final in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to a New Zealand vs Australia live stream plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

T20 World Cup match schedule

UK start times:

T20 World Cup Final 2021

New Zealand vs Australia – Sunday 14th November, 2pm

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai