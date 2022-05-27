Mansfield Town vs Port Vale live stream and how to watch the EFL League Two play-off final

Mansfield Town and Port Vale meet at Wembley on Saturday and a place in League One is on the line. In the last six meetings, these sides have two wins each and two draws, making this one almost impossible to call. Make sure you know how to watch a Mansfield Town vs Port Vale live stream wherever you are in the world.

Having lost the away leg 2-1, Port Vale sent the semi-final to penalties and held their nerve to beat Swindon Town 6-5 from the spot. They come to Wembley in unconvincing form, though, having lost four of their last six games, but The Valiants are unbeaten against Mansfield this season.

Mansfield secured the final play-off spot despite losing their last game of the season, then won both home and away against Northampton to book their place at Wembley for the final. The Stags haven't lost since a 1-0 defeat away to Carlisle in April, but form often goes out the window when it comes to the play-offs.



It's a 4pm BST kick-off (11am ET) on Saturday 28th May at Wembley Stadium. Read on to find out how to watch a Mansfield Town vs Port Vale live stream wherever you are in the world.

Mansfield Town vs Port Vale free live stream

Those in Australia can watch Mansfield Town vs Port Vale for free with a Kayo Sports free trial. BeIn Sports is the rights holder for the League Two playoffs in Australia and you can tune into BeIn Sports on the Kayo Sports platform.

You can sign up to the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial, enjoy the game, and then either cancel or continue to enjoy all the great sports on the platform for as long as you like.

Going to be away from home? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Kayo Sports is the home of cricket, UFC, boxing, NBA, NFL and a total of 50 different live and on demand sports competitions, including the Championship playoffs through BeIn. Sign-up for 14 days for free. Cancel at anytime. No contract. Just lots of sport. It's AU$25 thereafter. You can watch online or through the Kayo app on most smart devices.

Watch a Mansfield Town vs Port Vale live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant EFL League Two rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the League Two playoff final, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Mansfield Town vs Port Vale stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: Mansfield Town vs Port Vale live stream

ESPN is the EFL League Two rights holder in the States. You can catch Mansfield Town vs Port Vale on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

UK: Watch Mansfield Town vs Port Vale in 4K HDR

Mansfield Town vs Port Vale will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Mansfield Town vs Port Vale live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Mansfield Town vs Port Vale with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media's Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Mansfield Town vs Port Vale live stream

Those in Canada, Austria, Germany and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Mansfield Town vs Port Vale with DAZN $20 per month

DAZN has the rights to the EFL Championship playoffs in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

AUS & NZ: Mansfield Town vs Port Vale live stream

You can watch Mansfield Town vs Port Vale in Australia and New Zealand on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show Mansfield Town vs Port Vale, with the game kicking off at 1am AEST and 3am NZST, so it's probably not worth going to bed (but it'll be worth it if you win).

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two-week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo which includes a 14-day free trial.