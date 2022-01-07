Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town live stream and how to watch the FA Cup online

Shrewsbury Town travel to Liverpool on Sunday in the Third Round of the 2021/22 FA Cup. The Reds are expected to field a team of youngsters after covid outbreaks and the start of the African Cup of Nations, left Jurgen Klopp with a depleted first XI. Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town will not be televised in the UK, but Aussie football fans can watch FA Cup games free on 10play. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury live stream Kick off: 2pm GMT / 9am ET / midnight AEDT Venue: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool FREE stream: 10play (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/month) UK stream: Not televised

With Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all participating in the 2022 African Cup of Nations, Liverpool's team selection is anyone's guess. What we do know is that Sunday's game will go ahead, despite Liverpool having to postpone their recent Carabao Cup semi-final match against Arsenal due to covid absences.

Plucky Shrewsbury Town will be hoping to make the classic cup upset in what will be the fourth time that these two sides have met. As you might have guessed, Shrewsbury Town are yet to beat Liverpool FC in any competition but they took the Reds to replay a couple of seasons ago. There might be no better time to make the next step...

Kick-off for Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town is on Sunday, 9th January, at 2pm GMT. The match isn't televised in the UK, but Aussies can stream it free on 10play. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Shrewsbury free live stream from anywhere – without being blocked.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town free live stream

(Image credit: Network 10)

Network 10 recently picked up the rights to the FA Cup in Australia. So although Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town isn't televised in the UK, Aussie viewers can watch live on 10play.

The streaming service is only available within Australia. But if you're an Aussie stuck in the UK or elsewhere outside your home country, you can access 10play from anywhere – and stream the match free – using a VPN.

Here's how to use a VPN...

Watch a Liverpool vs Shrewsbury live stream online using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant FA Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money. What's not to like?

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access 10play.

3. Then head over to 10play on your browser or device and enjoy a Liverpool vs Shrewsbury live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Liverpool vs Shrewsbury live stream in USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the FA Cup in the US, as well as a host of other premium sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service, for just $6.99 a month (or $13.99 a month if you bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu).

Alternatively, you can watch games free on 10play with a VPN, such as ExpressVPN. Liverpool vs Shrewsbury starts kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday 9th January 2022.

There's also the option to watch ESPN through Sling, the cable replacement service. Subscription to Sling costs $35 a month but new subscribers get a free 3-day trial.

Catch the FA Cup, and plenty of other blue chip sporting events, for less with this awesome deal. You can get your first three days of Sling TV completely free! After that, you'll pay $35 a month.

Some FA Cup games – including Liverpool vs Shrewsbury – are not televised in the UK.

But remember: you can watch FA Cup games free on 10play with a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, if you're an Australian citizen in the UK.

Worth knowing, right? Full details above.