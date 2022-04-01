Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Serie A online

There's no Serie A fixture that can match the history, intensity and fierce rivalry of Juventus vs Inter Milan. The Derby d'Italia has been the country's Clasico since a pitch invasion in June 1961 resulted in an Inter win, only for the result to be overturned and a replay ordered. In protest, Inter played their youth team and Juve won 9-1, still a record in the fixture. Scudetto winners in 15 of the 16 previous seasons, it promises a great occasion. Make sure you know how to watch a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere the world.

US soccer fans can watch a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream with the free 7-day trial of Paramount+. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream Date: Sunday 3rd April, 2022 Kick off: 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET Location: Allianz Stadium, Turin Free stream trial: Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Kayo Sport

Fourth-placed Juventus are flying in Serie A after a rocky start to the domestic campaign which began without a win in their opening four games. Since a 1-0 home defeat to Atalanta in late-November, however, the Old Lady has improved dramatically and are on a 16-game unbeaten run in Serie A. January arrival Dusan Vlahovic has struck four times in his first seven league games to maintain the form he showed at Fiorentina.

Inter Milan have had the opposite problem in defending their Serie A crown. Top by late-January after just one loss in their first 23 league games, a derby defeat to AC Milan began a run of just one win in seven for the Nerazzurri. Yet Inter showed in beating Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League – albeit with the Reds advancing to the quarter-finals on aggregate – that they still have the big-game wherewithal to challenge the best.

Joint-top scorer Lautaro Martinez is interesting much of Europe's elite this summer, while right-back Denzel Dumfries is a freight train of a defender who adds much in defence and attack. It's a 7:45pm BST kick-off in Turin on Sunday 3rd April, 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Juventus vs Inter Milan free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch Serie A, Champions League and Europa League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Juventus vs Inter Milan kicks off at 2:45pm ET on Sunday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access your Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Serie A, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from Serie A, the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Australia: How to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan for free

Those in Australia can tune into the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream on Fox Sports for free with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Serie A 2021/22 April fixtures

All times are GMT

Saturday 2nd April

Spezia vs Venezia 14:00

Lazio vs Sassuolo 17:00

Salernitana vs Torino 19:45

Sunday 3rd April

Fiorentina vs Empoli 11:30

Atalanta vs Napoli 14:00

Udinese vs Cagliari 14:00

Sampdoria vs Roma 17:00

Juventus vs Inter Milan 19:45

Monday 4th April

Hellas Verona vs Genoa 17:30

AC Milan vs Bologna19:45

Saturday 9th April

Empoli vs Spezia 14:00

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona 17:00

Cagliari vs Juventus 19:45

Sunday 10th April

Genoa vs Lazio 11:30

Napoli vs Fiorentina 14:00

Sassuolo vs Atalanta 14:00

Venezia vs Udinese 14:00

Roma vs Salernitana 17:00

Torino vs AC Milan 19:45

Monday 11th April

Bologna vs Sampdoria 19:45

Monday 15th April

Spezia vs Inter Milan 18:00

AC Milan vs Genoa 20:00

Saturday 16th April

Cagliari vs Sassuolo 11:30

Sampdoria vs Salernitana 13:30

Udinese vs Empoli 13:30

Fiorentina vs Venezia 15:30

Juventus vs Bologna 17:30

Lazio vs Torino 19:45

Monday 18th April

Napoli vs Roma 18:00

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona 20:00

Sunday 24th Arpil

Bologna vs Udinese TBC

Empoli vs Napoli TBC

Genoa vs Cagliari TBC

Inter Milan vs Roma TBC

Lazio vs AC Milan TBC

Salernitana vs Fiorentina TBC

Sassuolo vs Juventus TBC

Torino vs Spezia TBC

Venezia vs Atalanta TBC

Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria TBC