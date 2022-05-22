How to watch the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 for free

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 blooms into action this Tuesday, 24th May, in the grounds of Royal Hospital Chelsea. It's coming up roses as far as TV coverage is concerned, too. UK viewers can watch free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK this week? Follow this guide on how to watch the Chelsea Flower Show for free from wherever you are in the world.

The Chelsea Flower show isn't merely the horticultural event of the summer, it's the place to be seen. From members of the royal family – the Queen is "hoping to attend" – to celebrities and billionaires, the world's greatest flower show is more than just a collection of stunning garden designs, RHS Plant of the Year contenders and exotic floral displays.

As ever, coverage is exclusive to the BBC in the UK. It all starts with the official launch show on Sunday (6pm BST, BBC One / BBC iPlayer). Hosts Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift will offer an exclusive first look at the exhibits set to make headlines, including a sculptural portrait of Queen Elizabeth by florist Simon Lycett and a rather special wild garden by Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri.

The BBC will offer up 13 shows throughout the week, as medals are dished out and non-RHS members flock in. All-day tickets for the final show on Saturday, 28th May, cost £85.85... but why not stay home and watch it free, from the comfort of your own reclining chair!

The 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show streams live on BBC iPlayer (free of charge) from 22nd May. Make sure you know how to watch the free Chelsea Flower Show live stream from where you are.

Chelsea Flower Show 2022 - BBC TV schedule

Launch show – 6pm, Sun 22nd May 2022 (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 1 – 3.45pm, Mon 23rd May 2022 (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 2 – 8pm, Mon 23rd May 2022 (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 3 – 3.45pm, Tues 24th May 2022 (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 4 – 8pm, Tues 24th May 2022 (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 5 – 3.45pm, Weds 25th May 2022 (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 6 – 7pm, Weds 25th May 2022 (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 7 – 8pm, Weds 25th May 2022 (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 8 – 3.45pm, Thurs 26th May 2022 (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 9 – 8pm, Thurs 26th May 2022 (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 10 – 3.45pm, Fri 27th May 2022 (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 11 – 7pm, Fri 27th May 2022 (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 12 – 8pm, Fri 27th May 2022 (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer)

Episode 13 – 6pm, Sat 28th May 2022 (BBC Two / BBC iPlayer)

Highlights – 5.45pm, Monday 26th May 2022 (BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

Watch Chelsea Flower Show 2022 for free

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will stream every episode of Chelsea Flower Show 2022 free of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is ONLY available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Chelsea Flower Show 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

How to use a VPN for Chelsea Flower Show



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Chelsea Flower Show 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the Chelsea Flower Show free live stream.

The Chelsea Flower Show live stream in the USA

In the US, the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show will stream live on BritBox. The opening show is on Sunday, 22nd May, at 1pm ET /10am PT.

Subscription to Britbox costs from $6.99 a month.

Remember: UK nationals can use a VPN to watch free on BBC iPlayer, from abroad and without being blocked. Details just above.

RHS Gardening events calendar 2022

RHS Chelsea Flower Show — 24–28 May 2022.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr Flower Show — 23–26 June 2022.

RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival — 4–9 July 2022.