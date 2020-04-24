How to watch the PDC Home Tour darts for free

While most sporting events have been being cancelled, canned or furloughed, the Professional Darts Corporation has delighted fans by launching 32 consecutive nights of live darts. The PDC Home Tour – a special home-staged tournament created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – started on Friday 17th April and features darting legends in lockdown!

It was controversy last night at the PDC Home Tour as Jelle Klaasen took Group Seven. The one-time BDO champ's connection got a little blurry when he checked out with a double top to take the second leg from Germany No. 2 Gabriel Clemens.

There were calls on social media that the killer dart had missed the spot and, in the end, Klaasen himself took to the conversation with a clearer image of his own to prove his point. He said that next time he'd be adding a second camera to his set-up just in case of any further complaints.

Friday night's Group Eight action involves World No.15, 'The Ferret' John Clayton as the favourite with challengers Adam Hunt, 'The Lionheart' Richard North and David Pallett from Shropshire.

The first night already saw World Champion Peter 'Snakebite' Wright fall to Group One winner James Lewis. Lewis now goes through to the knockouts along with World No.11 Dave Chisnall and Luke Woodhouse who hit a nine-dart finish on his way to taking the Group Two title. Geert Nentjes took Group Four with a clean sweep of wins and the 106th ranked Nick Kenny upset the odds to take Group 5. Ryan Searle knocked out world No.8 James Wade in Group Six.

The home format has not been without its hiccups. Already the tournament has lost Gary Anderson, through poor wi-fi, and Daryl Gurney whose home wasn't quite built for the challenge. After trying to play with one foot in his bathroom and the other in his hall, all while trying not to disturb his sister working next door, Gurney thought he best pack it in.

Want to know how to watch the PDC Home Tour for free? Read on and we'll explain how you can livestream one of the hottest (and also one of the only) live sporting events of 2020.

What is the PDC Home Tour darts?

The PDC Home Tour brings you 'elite level darts' – live from the the living rooms of the pros. Each night four players battle it out for group glory. Each match is best of nine legs, with a group winner crowned each night.

The action continues for 32 consecutive nights (wi-fi-permitting), after which the knockout stages commence...

When does the PDC Home Tour start?

Each night’s action will commence at 7.30pm BST.

Darts commentator Dan Dawson will be on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen. Will there be walk-on music? We hope so. Is it even a darts match if someone doesn't walk out to Vanilla Ice?



How to watch PDC Home Tour darts free online

The PDC Home Tour will be broadcast live on PDCTV for free – all you need do is sign up here!

Already a PDCTV subscriber? The action is free for all users – including those members with a paid PDCTV subscription.

To watch through the PDCTV website, sign up and log in (Click the 'Log in' button on the top right of the screen) and you're good to go.

Prefer to watch on the go? Download the PDC iOS or Android app and you can watch the PDC Home Tour live on your phone or tablet.

The action will also be shown through a number of online betting sites.

Watch live PDC darts events online

Sky has the exclusive rights to broadcast major PDC darts events in the UK, Ireland and Netherlands, meaning that, normally, you can't watch live televised darts through PDC TV in those territories. Instead, you'll need a Sky subscription or a Now TV Sky Sports pass once the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

However, if you're located outside of the UK, Ireland or Netherlands, we have some good news! You can livestream all the major PDC events through PDCTV-HD all the time.

All you need is a 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs £9.99 per month or £59.99 annually. This includes live, throw-by-throw coverage of all the major PDC events including the PDC World Championships.

Outside your home country during a major tournament? No problem. Simply use a VPN to change your IP address (we generally recommend ExpressVPN as it's proven extremely reliable).

Watch live PDC darts from anywhere in the world using a VPN

If you're working abroad, stuck in another country or just want to access live PDC darts coverage when away from home, it's a good idea to get yourself a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your TV service provider will think that you’re in the correct country – and allow you to watch PDC darts events live.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live PDC darts, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the action. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

PDC Home Tour darts fixtures and results

Group One

Winner - James Lewis

Group Two

Winner - Luke Woodhouse

Group Three

Winner - Dave Chisnall

Group Four

Winner - Geert Nentjes

Group Five

Winner - Nick Kenny

Group Six

Winner - Ryan Searle

Group Seven

Winner - Jelle Klaasen

Group Eight Fixtures - Friday April 24

Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt

Richard North v David Pallett

Adam Hunt v David Pallett

Jonny Clayton v Richard North

Richard North v Adam Hunt

David Pallett v Jonny Clayton

Tournament rules

- All matches are the best of nine legs.

- The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.

- Two Points awarded for a win.

- Should players finish level on points, the leg difference will be used to decide positions. Should points and leg difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher.

Should points and leg difference be equal between three players, the overall average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.

