How to watch The King online from where you are

The King – a high-stakes prison drama starring Luca Zingaretti (Inspector Montalbano) – is generating a lot of buzz. Episode 1 debuts on Sky Atlantic at 10pm on 19th April 2022. Away from the UK this week? Make sure you know how to watch The King live stream wherever you are with a VPN.

Watch The King Date: Tues 19th April 2022 Start time: 10pm BST / 5pm ET Live stream: Now (UK) |Sky Atlantic Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

The King sees Luca Zingaretti take on the role of San Michele prison warden Bruno Testori. While Testori’s life outside the prison may have gone wrong, inside San Michele he is ‘The King’. But when his deputy is inexplicably murdered, Testori's kingdom risks crumbling.

If you're a fan of Sicilian detective Inspector Montalbano, The King (known as Il Re in Italy) is a must-see. Zingaretti is joined by an all-star Italian cast including Isabella Ragonese as a prison police agent of San Michele, Anna Bonaiuto as the Public Prosecutor investigating the illegal activity and Barbora Bobulova as Testori's ex-wife.

The eight-part series directed by Giuseppe Gagliardi airs on Sky Atlantic and TV streaming service Now from Tuesday 19th April 2022. Make sure you know how to watch The King with Luca Zingaretti wherever you are.

Watch The King live stream on Sky UK

(Image credit: Sky)

In the UK, The King airs live on Sky Atlantic (check out today's best Sky TV deals). Cordcutters can stream The King live on Now. A day pass costs from £11.99 while a monthly pass is priced at £33.99.

Outside the UK today? UK-based Now subscribers can use a VPN to access their Now account from abroad. Scroll down for full details.

Watch The King live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to Now in the UK, you won't be able to access it when outside the country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streams from abroad.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN to watch The King

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The King, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Now.

3. Then head over to Now on your browser or device and enjoy The King live stream.

Watch The King live stream in the US

Sadly The King (Il Re) has yet to find a home in the US. Mamma mia!

Don't forget: UK-based viewers can watch The King from overseas with a VPN when travelling outside their home country.

The King full episode guide

(Image credit: Sky)

The King Episode 1

Controversial prison warden Bruno Testori's world is shaken to its core when his closest friend and right-hand man Nicola Iaccarino is murdered

The King Episode 2

As Miroslav Lackovic's death leaves the prison world reeling, there is one question on everyone's mind - did Lackovic commit suicide or was he killed?

The King Episode 3

As Bruno tries to infiltrate charismatic imam Amir's Muslim community, the Slavic and Nigerian inmates wage war over control of the prison's drugs trade.

The King Episode 4

Everyone's a suspect as Bruno fills the Islamic wing with hidden micro-cameras and Laura has a trojan installed in Bruno's phone.

The King Episode 5

As Laura receives the data from Bruno's phone, the body of a jihad leader is found, and his death appears to have coincided with Lackovic's attempted breakout...

The King Episode 6

Hoping to identify the jihadist cell, the secret services infiltrate San Michele and Bruno seeks help from imam Amir.

The King Episode 7

Bruno isolates the Muslim wing and enrages the secret services, Adele discovers Gloria's secret and Sonia is forced to decide what side she is on.

The King Episode 8

In the tense finale, the Muslim inmates' anger at Amir's death fans through the prison, leading to a full-scale uprising.

The King official trailer