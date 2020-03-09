Six Nations live stream: how to watch the 2020 rugby online

The Six Nations is back – and it's already proving to be one of the most exciting sporting events of 2020. Six teams are battling it out for glory over the course of five epic rounds, with those who top the Six Nations table being crowned champions. Want to catch all the rugby greats in action? You've come to the right place. Here's how to watch every Six Nations 2020 fixture live.

Six Nations table 2020 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS England 4 3 0 1 15 1 13 France 4 3 0 1 13 1 13 Scotland 3 2 0 2 14 2 10 Ireland 4 2 0 1 5 1 9 Wales 4 1 0 3 25 3 7 Italy 3 0 0 3 -72 0 0

Ireland were scheduled to face Italy in round four of Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 7th March, but the match has been postponed because of coronavirus.

France was the only side left unbeaten and in pursuit of a Grand Slam, until their surprise defeat at the hands of Scotland at Murrayfield. That leaves it awfully tight at the top and with the championship very much in the balance. Will it have a chance to be played out?

Italy vs England and France vs Ireland have also been postponed with no rescheduling planned as yet.

And Wales's match against Scotland on 14the March has been postponed until further notice. The match was due to take place at the Principality Stadium but was axed just 24 hours before kick-off.

According to a Welsh Rugby Union statement: "Whilst medical advice remains consistent, we have decided that it is in the best interests of supporters, players and staff to fall in line with recent measures taken across the UK and global sports industries.

"Every effort has been made to stage this game and we appreciate that individuals will have been inconvenienced. Given the fluid and unprecedented nature of this issue a postponement became the only viable option."

We'll be following the all the Six Nations news and rescheduling announcements, so keep an eye on this page for all the latest. Here's how to watch every try and tackle, providing the Six Nation continues...

Watch the Six Nations in the UK

Good news: all Six Nations matches will be shown live on terrestrial TV in the UK, which means you can watch every game without paying a penny. Provided you have a TV licence, of course.

Coverage is split between the BBC and ITV (see schedule below for full details). Both the BBC and ITV stream the games online, via the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub websites and mobile apps. That way, you can catch the match on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or desktop computer.

Viewers will can watch highlights every Sunday night on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. There will also be in-play highlights of BBC games and match highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle. ITV will also offer a special Hub-exclusive video after each round called The Breakdown.

While there are no 4K broadcasts, games will be available in HD on your television, or in standard definition via BBC iPlayer and ITV Player.

Not in the UK during the Six Nations? No problem. Simply download and install a VPN and set your location to the UK. That way, you can watch all the games live, as if you were at home. You'll find a step-by-step guide to the best VPNs below.

How to watch the Six Nations from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access BBC and ITV Six Nations streams from outside the UK – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national. This will be the same if you try to access any geo-blocked stream from around the world.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch the Six Nations, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others, and some with regular incredible deals like Pure VPN. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Six Nations matches here.

How to watch the Six Nations in the USA

NBC Sports Network has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations rugby in the United States. You'll need the NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, which costs $79.99 per year. It gets you all the Six Nations games, plus Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, live and commercial-free.

NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass $79.99 per year

How to watch the Six Nations in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch Six Nations 2020 games in Australia via beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match, starting with Wales vs Italy on 1st February.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch the Six Nations in New Zealand

beIN Sports also has the rights to show the Six Nations tournament in New Zealand. Rugby fans who subscribe to Sky can add beIN Sports to their Sky Sport package at no extra cost.

Not a Sky subscriber? No worries. Take advantage of beIN's free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. After that, you'll be rolled onto a monthly plan at a cost of $19.78 per month.

How to watch the Six Nations in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations action in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2020 schedule

All times shown are GMT.

Round four:

Ireland v Italy, 2.15pm – Saturday 7th March 2020 (ITV Sport) – POSTPONED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS.

England v Wales, 4.45pm – Saturday 7th March 2020 (ITV Sport)

Scotland v France, 3pm – Sunday 8th March 2020 (BBC Sport)

Round five:

Wales v Scotland, 2.15pm – Saturday 14th March (BBC Sport)

Italy v England, 4.45pm – Saturday 14th March (ITV Sport)

France v Ireland, 8pm, Saturday 14th March (BBC Sport)