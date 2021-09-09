England vs India live stream and how to watch the 5th Test coverage

It's like every sporting movie ever made: the chips are down, stakes are high, can England claw their way back at the 5th Test at Old Trafford? The home nation currently trail India 2-1, but could bring the series level for a draw in the final Test.

India won the 1st Test at Lord's by 151 runs, before England equalised at the 2nd Test at Headingley (the Test at Trent Bridge was abandoned due to rain). But India took a 2-1 lead at the 4th Test at The Oval, trouncing England by 157 runs. England will hope to tie the series in the 5th Test, which takes place from 10-14th September.

Day 1 of the 5th Test starts on Friday 10th September at 11am BST (3:30pm IST). Aussie viewers can watch England vs India free with this Kayo Sports 14-day free trial . Handy. For everyone else, see all the details below.

England vs India live stream Date: 10th-14th September 2021 Start time: 11am BST / 3.30pm IST / 8pm AEST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England Free stream: Kayo Sports (14-day trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky Sports | Now India stream: Sony Six

The India team has been plagued by Covid-19. First its coach Ravi Shastri tested positive (forcing bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel into isolation "as a precautionary measure"), followed by assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar. As a result, the team's training session the day before the start of play was cancelled, with the team told to stay in their hotel rooms until further notice.

Parmar was called upon to replace Patel while he isolated following his positive test. What will worry India is that Parmar has been working closely with several players as they deal with injuries – these include Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja (both knee injuries), Cheteshwar Pujara (ankle) and Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma who both missed the 4th Test.

The Indian contingent met with the BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Thursday morning, and will liaise with the ECB (English Cricket Board) on how best to proceed.

As things stand, Joe Root will once again captain the England side, with Virat Kohli again leading the visitors. England will recall left-arm spinner Jack Leach and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler to the team. Buttler missed the 4th Test due to the birth of his second child. Jasprit Bumrah returns for India, despite having bowled an astonishing 151 overs in the last month, 22 of which were in the fourth and fifth days of the 4th Test.

This is India's chance to make history: a win would be its first Test victory at Old Trafford after nine failed attempts. But the team are in history-making form: in this series, Kohli became only the third India captain to win a Test match at Lord's, and the team won its first Test match at The Oval in 50 years. Let's see if it can continue in this vein.

Ready for the grand finale? Here's how to catch every wicket with an England vs India live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs India free live stream

(Image credit: Kayo)

You can watch an England vs India 5th Test live stream thanks to the Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports. Subscriptions costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a free 14-day free trial. Good to know, right?

Stuck abroad this week? Simply use a VPN to access the Kayo Sports streaming service from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

England vs India with Kayo Sport 14-day free trial England vs India with Kayo Sport 14-day free trial

Watch the Test cricket and a host of other top level sports with Australia's fastest rising sports streaming service. Football, basketball, AFL, rugby, motorsport, MMA and more. Cancel at any time.

View Deal

There's no contract with Kayo – you can cancel any time. Kayo has the rights to stream a host of top-notch sporting events, so it's perfect for armchair sports fans.

England vs India live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs India 5th Test cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'AUS' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the England vs India 5th Test live stream.

England vs India live stream in India

Sony Six is the place to find an England vs India live stream in India. Sony has the rights to the whole tour, including this week's 5th Test, so it's a good investment. Watch on Sony Six HD, or catch the action on the Sony Six app or Sony LIV website.

It's cheap as chips: premium subscription costs from Rs999 a year, or around £10/$14/AU$19. That includes access to the TV channels, the mobile app and the web player.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN to access your Sony Six when outside India, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

England vs India live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to air the entire 2021 Test series between India and England. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Don't want to subscribe to Sky Sports? You can always buy a Sky Sports pass on Now, Sky's streaming platform. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value, it's £33.99 for the month.

US: England vs India live stream

Want to catch the England vs India 5th Test Stateside? Willow TV is the official US broadcaster parter. Willow Premium Subscription costs $9.99 a month and there is no free trial period.

You can also subscribe to Willow via Sling TV, Verizon Fios TV, Spectrum TV, Google Fiber, Xfinity TV and CenturyLink.

Sling's Willow Cricket package offers unlimited access to Willow and Willow Extra, so it's a great deal for cricket fans seeking an India vs England live stream.

Sling TV $10 first month offer Sling TV $10 first month offer

Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time. View Deal