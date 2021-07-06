England vs Denmark live stream: how to watch the Euro 2020 semi-finals for free

England host Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday in a huge Euro 2020 semi-final that could make or break the summer for many a football fan. With both teams in touching distance of a place in the final with Italy, timing, talent and the dreaded penalties could all play a part when the Three Lions meet the Great Danes. The football is free to watch on the ITV Hub at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Denmark live stream, wherever you are in the world.

England vs Denmark live stream Date: Wednesday 7th July 2021 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England Free live stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN/ABC | |Sling |FuboTV AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

The latest news is that Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier have shaken off knocks and are expected to be available to start. Some 60,000 fans will pack into Wembley, but will the partisan crowd pump up England or strengthen Denmark's resolve?

Gareth's Southgate's side have impressed throughout this tournament, notching up five consecutive clean sheets and earning their first tournament knockout win over Germany since 1966. A 4-0 drubbing of the Ukraine saw them clinch a place in the semi-final against Denmark.

"Denmark are a great team," Harry Kane told reporters this week. "We played them in the Nations League twice last year, and we didn't win one game – one draw, one loss. But we need to try to focus on ourselves... if we get it right and play how we know we can then we have a great opportunity to get to a final."

Kasper Hjulmand's side might be slight underdogs but they've have built up serious momentum after their campaign began in tragic circumstances, when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest (he's thankfully recovering). The Danes quickly adjusted, found their scoring boots and clocked up 11 goals – 10 in the last three matches – to see off the likes of Wales and the Czech Republic in the knockout stages.

Will England Keep Calm and Harry On? Or will Danish dynamite blow Southgate's men from here to Aarhus? The winner of England vs Denmark will meet the winner of Italy in the final on Sunday 11th July.

It's an 8pm BST kick-off at Wembley. Read on for more details on how to watch an England vs Denmark live stream for free, wherever you are in the world.

England vs Denmark free live stream

Viewers in the UK can watch England vs Denmark for free live on ITV and the ITV Hub in HD.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access an England vs Denmark free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Elsewhere, RAI in Italy, ORF in Austria, TF1 in France, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and Mediaset in Spain will be offering free live streams within their respective territories.

Watch an England vs Denmark live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs Denmark live stream rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch an England vs Denmark live stream in the USA

ESPN and ABC have the rights to air Euro 2020 in the United States. If you have subscribed as part of your cable package, you can stream England vs Denmark via the ESPN and ABC websites.

Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming service FuboTV carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from the US, you can always use a VPN to access an England vs Denmark free live stream via BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes all of Euro 2020 on ESPN, for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch an England vs Denmark live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of England vs Denmark and all of Euro 2020, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch an England vs Denmark live stream in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch England vs Denmark live stream for free live on ITV or by using the ITV Hub. All of the tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

ITV has the rights to 27 games; BBC has the rights to 25 games and the first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages.

Euro 2020 fixtures

All times show in BST

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6th July

SF1: Italy vs Spain (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7th July

SF2: England vs Denmark (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 host cities

For the first time ever, the Euros are being spread across Europe rather than held in one location. Dublin has withdrawn due to coronavirus restrictions and been replaced by Seville. Here are the 11 host cities:

Wembley Stadium – London, England

Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland

Estadio de La Cartuja – Seville, Spain

Krestovsky Stadium – Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan

Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico – Rome, Italy

Johan Cruyff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary

Arena Națională – Bucharest, Romania

Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark