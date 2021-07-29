Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados live stream: how to watch the boxing on DAZN this weekend

Conor Benn, son of 1990s champion boxer Nigel Benn, defends his WBA Continental Welterweight title against Adrian Granados this Saturday at Matchroom headquarters in Brentwood, England. Ricky Hatton's son Campbell will also be appearing on a packed undercard. The 12-round headline bout between Benn and Grandos will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN, online and through the DAZN app. Follow our guide on how to watch a Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados live stream Date: Saturday 31st July 2021 Main card: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 4am AEST / 1pm CDMX Benn vs Granados: 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 7am AEST / 4pm CDMX Venue: Matchroom HQ, Brentwood, Essex, England Free stream: DAZN free trial (Canada) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: DAZN (£2/month) US stream: DAZN ($20/month)

While the amateurs fight for gold, silver and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, Matchroom boxing brings us a sold-out professional bout between Britain's Conor Benn and Mexico's Adrian Granados.

Benn (18-0) wiped out Samuel Vargas in just one minute 28 seconds to cement the Benn boxing dynasty, but 31-year-old Granados (21-8) will be hellbent on derailing Benn's meteoric rise to global boxing superstardom.

“Do I believe I can win a world title? 100 per cent" said Benn. "There will always be critics. There will always be naysayers. It’s impossible for them because that’s their mindset. That’s why they sit on social media projecting their faults.

“I’ve had a target on my back ever since I turned pro because my dad is Nigel Benn. It’s as simple as that. ‘The Dark Destroyer,’ the legend."

Granados has fought on the big stage many times – and gone the distance with both former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter and multi-division world champion Adrien Broner, so he's dangerous. Benn will have to drop some serious bombs if he's to keep his unbeaten record intact at this Saturday's Fight Camp.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, Campbell Hatton, son of Manchester's Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton, will be fighting Jakub Laskowski on the undercard.

Saturday's unmissable fight is exclusive to DAZN (except in Australia and NZ) and it's much cheaper in some countries than others. Here's how to find the right price Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados with a DAZN free trial

Boxing fans around the world can stream this weekend's Benn vs Granados fight live on DAZN, which has the rights to the welterweight clash in over 200 countries excluding Australia/New Zealand. Subscription to the sports streaming service costs $20 a month in the USA, or just £2 a month in the UK. Lucky Canadian subscribers can enjoy a FREE DAZN trial. Worth knowing, right?

Benn vs Granados free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Canadians can try it free for one month.

Going to be outside your home country of Canada this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados ringwalks is due at 5pm EST / 2pm PST.

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados free live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Benn vs Granados rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

UK: Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados live stream

DAZN has the exclusive rights to stream Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados live online in over 200 countries including the UK. Subscription costs just £1.99 a month – a tenth of what it costs in the States!

Remember: British boxing fans stuck outside the UK this weekend can use a VPN to access DAZN for £1.99 from anywhere – without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The Benn vs Granados ringwalks are expected at 10pm British Summer Time / 5pm New York time / 4pm Mexico City time.

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados fight card

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados – WBA Continental Welterweight title

Xu Can vs. Leigh Wood – WBA World Featherweight title

Tommy McCarthy vs Chris Billam-Smith – British, European and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles

Avni Yildirim vs Jack Cullen

Anthony Fowler vs Rico Mueller

Campbell Hatton vs Jakub Laskowski

Sandy Ryan vs Kirstie Bavington

Benn vs Granados tale of the tape

Name: Conor Benn – Adrian Granados

Nationality: British – Mexican

Date of birth: 28th Sept 1996 – 14th August 1989

Height: 5ft 8 inches – 5ft 9 inches

Reach: Unknown – 74 inches

Total fights: 18 – 33

Record: 18-0, 12 KOs – 21-8 -3, 15 KOs

Connor Benn on Adrian Granados

“I don’t think anything is impossible. If I wanted to switch and do whatever it is — it could be absolutely anything — I’ll make it successful. It’s not just boxing. It’s my mindset, it’s what I do.

“People like to call me silver spoon, but I’ve chosen the hardest sport in the world. I don’t have to be here. I have everything to lose.

“I’m a winner – all round. Of course I want the big fights. I want to be the best fighter in Britain – which I believe I am. The rankings don’t lie and I’m number one.”