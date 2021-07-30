Xu Can vs Leigh Wood live stream: how to watch Fight Camp 2 boxing on DAZN this weekend

Leigh Wood faces China's Can Xu for the WBA World Featherweight Championship title this Saturday, July 31st, at 7pm BST. Matchroom Fight Camp 2 was originally due to be headlined by Conor Benn, but the 24-year-old has pulled out following a positive covid test. Ricky Hatton's son Campbell appears on a packed undercard. Can Xu vs Leigh Wood will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN, online and through the DAZN app. Follow our guide on how to watch a Xu Can vs Leigh Wood live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Xu Can vs Leigh Wood live stream Date: Saturday 31st July 2021 Main card: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 4am AEST / 1pm CDMX Ringwalks: 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 7am AEST / 4pm CDMX Venue: Matchroom HQ, Brentwood, Essex, England Free stream: DAZN free trial (Canada) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: DAZN (£2/month) US stream: DAZN ($20/month)

While the amateurs fight for gold, silver and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, Matchroom boxing brings us a sold-out professional bout between Xu "Monster" Can and Britain's Leigh "Leigh-thal" Wood.

Xu and Wood have vowed to 'give it their all' for boxing fans when they square off for the epic featherweight world title clash, and although inactive for 20 months, Xu reckons he's fully prepared.

"Leigh Wood is a great fighter and I’m taking this fight very seriously,” Xu told Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn. “Myself and Leigh Wood will present a big show on Saturday night for the fans. I will take this victory back to my family. All I’m thinking about is Leigh Wood.

"I have to be extremely focused on Saturday night. I truly believe that I’m going to win this fight. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy and there might be swings in the tide, but I’ve got a lot of power and that’s going to be key in getting me over the line."

As if that wasn't exciting enough, Campbell Hatton, son of Manchester's Ricky "The Hitman" Hatton, will be fighting Jakub Laskowski on the undercard. Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados will be rescheduled at a later date.

Saturday's unmissable fight is exclusive to DAZN (except in Australia and NZ) and it's much cheaper in some countries than others. Here's how to find the right price Xu Can vs Leigh Wood live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Xu Can vs Leigh Wood with a DAZN free trial

(Image credit: DAZN)

Boxing fans around the world can stream this weekend's Fight Camp 2 – headlined by Xu Can vs Leigh Wood – live on DAZN, which has the rights in over 200 countries excluding Australia/New Zealand.

Subscription to the sports streaming service costs $20 a month in the USA, or just £2 a month in the UK. Lucky Canadian subscribers can enjoy a FREE DAZN trial. Worth knowing, right?

Xu Can vs Leigh Wood free live stream with DAZN free trial Xu Can vs Leigh Wood free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Canadians can try it free for one month. Cancel at any time. View Deal

Going to be outside your home country of Canada this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The Xu Can vs Leigh Wood ringwalks are due at 5pm EST / 2pm PST.

Xu Can vs Leigh Wood free live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Fight Camp 2 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Munguia vs Szeremeta on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. View Deal

UK: Xu Can vs Leigh Wood live stream

(Image credit: DAZN / Matchroom )

DAZN has the exclusive rights to stream Fight Camp 2 – featuring Xu Can vs Leigh Wood – live online in over 200 countries including the UK. Subscription costs just £1.99 a month – a tenth of what it costs in the States!

Remember: British boxing fans stuck outside the UK this weekend can use a VPN to access DAZN for £1.99 from anywhere – without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The ringwalks are expected at 10pm British Summer Time / 5pm New York time / 4pm Mexico City time.

Xu Can vs Leigh Wood Granados fight card

Xu Can vs. Leigh Wood – WBA World Featherweight title

Tommy McCarthy vs Chris Billam-Smith – British, European and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles

Avni Yildirim vs Jack Cullen

Anthony Fowler vs Rico Mueller

Campbell Hatton vs Jakub Laskowski

Sandy Ryan vs Kirstie Bavington