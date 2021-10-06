Belgium vs France live stream and how to watch the UEFA Nations League semi-finals for free

The UEFA Nations League is back and we've reached the finals stage with Belgium vs France the second of those semi-finals. After losing to Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020, France will be keen to bounce back in Turin tomorrow night. Make sure you know how to watch a Belgium vs France live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Belgium vs France live stream, and much more football, on ESPN 2 with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Australia can enjoy the game on Optus and although there are no official broadcasters covering the game, it's worth checking UEFA.TV for a live stream in Canada.

Belgium vs France live stream Date: Thursday 7th October Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45pm PT / 4.45am AEST Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Sling TV ($10/mon) / FuboTV (free trial) UK stream: Sky Sports Ultra HD/ Sky Sports Football AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

France will be be missing N'Golo Kante after the midfield dynamo tested positive for covid-19 in the run up to Chelsea's 1-0 defeat at Juventus last week. It's better news for Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne returns to the fold alongside Eden Hazard, who has been involved in all but one of Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League matches.

Roberto Martinez's side are in the Nations League semi-finals thanks to a string of confident performances against Denmark, England and Iceland in the group stages, winning five games and clocking up an impressive 15 points. Can a resurgent, injury-free Hazard lead Belgium all the way to Sunday's final?

It won't be easy. Despite their shock Euro 2020 exit, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba have put on a series of dominant displays in the group stages, helping France notch up five wins and one draw for a total of 16 points.

"There is this rivalry and it's maybe a bit heightened," said France manager Didier Deschamps. "We don't fear them but they have a solid shape and plenty of creative ability. Their attacking play is very effective and they are very efficient."

The big match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Follow our guide on how to watch a Belgium vs France live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Belgium vs France live stream for free

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Эдгар Брещанов - https://www.soccer.ru/galery/1056827/photo/735420https://www.soccer.ru/galery/1056827/photo/735453, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=70668115)

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch a Belgium vs France live stream on ESPN 2 which you can access through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Belgium vs France free with the FuboTV FREE trial

Cut your cable and try out FuboTV's streaming access to over 161 different sports and entertainment channels, including 4K coverage. Sports include NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS and Premier League football as well as the UEFA Nations League.

Watch Belgium vs France on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Orange package, including on ESPN 2, with this superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Watch an Belgium vs France live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Belgium vs France live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Belgium vs France, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Belgium vs France live stream.

UK: Belgium vs France live stream

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show Belgium vs France and the rest of the UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. You can even watch it in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD if you're an Ultra HD subscriber.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can stream any Sky sport – including Belgium vs France – with a Now day pass (£10) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now Sky Sports Pass Belgium vs France from £10/month

Watch the Nations League and plenty of other football with the Now Sports pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.

Australia: Belgium vs France live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Belgium vs France for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch the Nations League and Premier League 2021/22 live streams, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

UEFA Nations League semi-final fixtures

(Image credit: UEFA.com - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Nations_League#/media/File:UEFA_Nations_League.svg)

Wednesday 6th October

Italy vs Spain - 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET

Thursday 7th October

Belgium vs France - 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET

Sunday 10th October

UEFA Nations League Third Place Play-Off - 2pm BST, 9am ET

UEFA Nations League Final - 7.45pm BST, 8am ET

