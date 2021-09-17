Argentina vs New Zealand free live stream and how to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship

The Rugby Championship continues apace. The fourth round takes place this weekend, and sees Argentina take on the mighty New Zealand. Aussie fans can watch an Argentina vs New Zealand free live stream on 9Now. Make sure to have a VPN handy if you're an Australian travelling abroad.

For the uninitiated, the Rugby Championship is the Southern hemisphere's take on the Six Nations. It sees the four best teams in the region (New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Argentina) compete for supremacy.

Argentina and New Zealand clashed last weekend, and going by that result, there are definitely some scores to be settled.

Argentina vs New Zealand live stream Date: Saturday 18th September 2021 Start time: 11.05am BST / 8.05pm SAST / 4.05am AEST (Sun) / 2.05pm ET Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia Free stream: 9Now (free-to-air) | Stan (7-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) UK stream: Now (£10/day)

They might be two of the finest rugby-playing nations in the world, but the standings of Argentina and New Zealand couldn't be more different. New Zealand are currently top of the table, with a perfect record of three wins out of three, while Argentina are languishing at the bottom, having lost all of their three games.

When the two clashed last weekend, it was a decidedly one-sided affair. New Zealand trounced Argentina 39-0, and by notching up five tries, earned themselves a bonus point.

However, with the first 10 minutes and ensuing 25 completely scoreless – not to mention the tightly contested opening exchanges – the rematch has plenty to look out for.

The venue is again in Australia, but this time Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium plays host, as opposed to last week's clash at the Cbus Super Stadium. New Zealand have won 30 of their 32 previous Tests against Argentina, including their last two on the bounce, so Argentina will surely be looking to score a much-needed notch in the 'win' column.

Rugby fans in Australia can get a free live stream of the 2021 Ruby Championship on 9Now. The event is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK but Australian citizens abroad can use a VPN to access the free stream on their home service. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs New Zealand free live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Watch an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream for free

Good news: for the first time ever, the Rugby Championship series will be shown on free-to-air TV across Australia's Nine Network and streamed on 9Now. Yep, it's completely free!

Away from Oz? You'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prefer to watch ad-free? Stan has the rights to an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in Australia. A subscription costs AU$10 a month, with the necessary Sport add-on a further $10. New users get a 7-day free trial of the Sport add-on.

Watch an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Rugby Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2021 Rugby Championship, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the 2021 Rugby Championship free live stream.

Watch an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match including Argentina vs New Zealand, replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news. You also won't have to suffer (m)any ads.

Watch an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship, including this Saturday's clash between the All Blacks and Pumas. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (£33.99). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Buy now from £9.99/month

Watch the entire 2021 Rugby Championship with a Now Sports pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99).

Watch an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2021 Rugby Championship fixtures

Round 4 - Saturday 18th September

Australia vs South Africa (8.05am kick-off)

Argentina vs New Zealand (11.05am kick-off)

Round 5 - Saturday 25th September

New Zealand vs South Africa (8.05am kick-off)

Australia vs Argentina (10.45am kick-off)

Round 6 - Saturday 2nd October

Argentina vs Australia (8.05am kick-off)

South Africa vs New Zealand (11.05am kick-off)