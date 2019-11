Impressive to look at, the Atomic Floyd HiDefDrums are exceptionally well-built and styled, and the one-button control is by far the most solid and tactile on test.



Put them on and you're treated to an extremely taut, attacking delivery with excellent clarity.



They're admittedly a little bit on the forward side, which can be fatiguing over long listens, but they're also exciting. Despite the mic being a little low, call quality is also very clear indeed.

