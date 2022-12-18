Watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7, The Dream Is Not Me

Swipe to scroll horizontally Watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 7 8pm ET/PT Paramount Network (US) Paramount Plus (CAN) ExpressVPN to watch from anywhere

Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 arrives on TV screens this Sunday, 18th December, at 8pm ET/PT. The Dream Is Not Me – the final episode before the midseason break – sees Governor Dutton (Kevin Costner) letting loose. Canadian viewers can stream this week's episode 7 free with a Paramount+ 7-day trial. Make sure you know how to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 from wherever you are in the world.

Fan favourite Yellowstone is back for season 5 and, so far, it has not disappointed. We've seen cattle baron John Dutton (Kevin Costner) make a splash in politics – a move that has angered many of his rivals in Montana and incurred the wrath of Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver).

So, what do we know about episode 7? Well, it's called The Dream Is Not Me and Paramount Plus has released a handy synopsis: "John deals with a problem with his herd; Senator Perry delivers news to Rainwater; Jamie and Sarah plan their next move; the entire Yellowstone staff enjoys a rare evening of fun together; Beth discusses a new business plan with the ranch in mind". But what is this new 'business plan'? Well, you'll just have watch episode 7 to find out...

Yellowstone season 5 airs on Paramount Network but is not available to stream on Paramount+ in the US. Only the UK and Canadian version of Paramount+ will stream the new series. Make sure you know how to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 from anywhere beyond the prairie...

Episode 1 – One Hundred Years Is Nothing, 13th Nov, 8pm ET

– One Hundred Years Is Nothing, 13th Nov, 8pm ET Episode 2 – The Sting of Wisdom, 13th Nov, 8pm ET

– The Sting of Wisdom, 13th Nov, 8pm ET Episode 3 – Tall Drink of Water, 20th Nov, 8pm ET

– Tall Drink of Water, 20th Nov, 8pm ET Episode 4 – Horses in Heaven, 27th Nov, 8pm ET

– Horses in Heaven, 27th Nov, 8pm ET Episode 5 – Watch ‘Em Ride Away, 4th Dec, 8pm ET

– Watch ‘Em Ride Away, 4th Dec, 8pm ET Episode 6 – Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You, 11th Dec, 8pm ET

– Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You, 11th Dec, 8pm ET Episode 7 – The Dream Is Not Me, 18th Dec, 8pm ET

Watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 on Paramount Plus

Fans in the Canada/UK – but not the US – can watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 on Paramount+. Best of all, new users get a 7-day free trial. Yee-haw! Travelling outside Canada or the UK?

Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 arrives on Paramount Plus Canada on Sunday 18th December, and on Paramount Plus UK on Monday 19th December.

(opens in new tab) Yellowstone season 5 | Paramount+ 7-day FREE trial

Stream all-new episodes of Yellowstone, plus tons of boxsets and movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription $9.99 CAD / £6.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch Yellowstone S5 E7 from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch Paramount+ while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Yellowstone season 5 live stream from anywhere in the world, just as if you were at home.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for Paramount+. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Yellowstone season 5 episode 7

Using a VPN to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 on Paramount+ is easy.

1. Install the VPN. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend – its ultra-reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Yellowstone season 5, you could select 'Canada' or 'UK' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 live stream!

Watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 in the USA

Paramount Network has the exclusive rights to air Yellowstone season 5 in the States. But, annoyingly, it doesn't have the rights to stream any of the new episodes on Paramount+.

Instead, US fans must either have cable or purchase each individual episode on Amazon, iTunes or Vudu. You can also get instant access to cable channels, including Paramount Network, through cord-cutting services such as Sling TV ($46/month) and Philo ($25/month).

(opens in new tab) Watch Yellowstone Philo 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Philo is the cheapest cable-cutting service to offer the Paramount Network and access to Yellowstone season 5. There's a 7-day free trial to use. It's then $25 per month. There are no long contracts to worry about either.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Network Sling 50 percent off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch Yellowstone S5 on either Sling Blue or Sling Orange. You'll need the Comedy Extra add-on too. That's normally $46 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount. There are no contracts, though, so you can cancel at any time.

Don't forget: Canadians can stream Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 with a Paramount+ 7-day free trial. Keep a VPN handy (opens in new tab) when you travelling outside of CA to watch from anywhere. See step-by-step guide above.

Eventually, all episodes of Yellowstone season 5 will end up on Peacock TV, which is currently home to seasons 1-4, but there's no news on when that will occur.

Watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 in Australia

While the Paramount Plus streaming service exists in Australia, it's Stan that's the place to find Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 in Australia. Worth bearing in mind that UK and Canadians abroad in Australia will need to use a VPN along with the Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) accounts if they want to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 on Paramount Plus while Down Under.

Fortunately, for Aussie new Stan users get a 30-day free trial. Subscription costs AU$9.99 a month after the trial ends. Cancel anytime.

Episode 7 (The Dream Is Not Me) lands on Stan from 10am AEST on Monday 19th December. Stan is also streaming seasons 1-4, so you can catch up if needs be.

