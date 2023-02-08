How to watch South Park season 26: time and date, channels, where to stream all the topical gags

South Park season 26 live stream

South Park season 26 starts on Wednesday 8th February at 10pm ET/PT on Comedy Central in the US. Don't have cable? You can watch Comedy Central via Sling, Philo and Fubo. We think Sling is the best option – and new users get their first month half price. Use a VPN to access any South Park stream when travelling abroad.

US: Watch South Park season 26 on Comedy Central via Sling (opens in new tab)

UK: Watch South Park season 26 on Comedy Central via Sky

Watch from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

South Park season 26 live stream: preview

South Park is now in its 26th season. Which makes some of us feel very old indeed. (We still remember the days of "Oh my god, they killed Kenny!"). Still, the show has been running for 26 years now and shows no sign of slowing down – it was recently renewed until 2027.

While it started as a puerile show about schoolchildren, it has since matured into a, well, puerile show about schoolchildren, but thanks to its lightning-quick turnaround times, it packs a real satirical punch when dealing with current events.

This season looks to be no different. A 16-second trailer dropped recently, and while it doesn't give much away in terms of the season's content, it does suggest that Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) will be one of the show's targets.

The official description of season 26 episode 1 reads: "Cartman is jealous of the friendship that’s developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it". We suspect that might be a red herring from the show's mischievous creators.

Anyway, to see what the show decides to skewer this season, you'll just have to tune in. Remember: you can watch South Park season 26 from anywhere using a VPN. Localised options below.

When does South Park season 26 air?

In the US, South Park season 26 starts at 10pm ET/PT on 8th February. In the UK, new episodes air at 10pm GMT on Thursdays, starting from 9th February. In Australia, South Park season 26 premieres at 10pm AEDT on 24th February.

Ep 1 : Cupid Ye – 8th Feb (US & Canada) / 9th Feb (UK)

: Cupid Ye – 8th Feb (US & Canada) / 9th Feb (UK) Ep 2 : TBA – 15th Feb (US & Canada) / 16th Feb (UK)

: TBA – 15th Feb (US & Canada) / 16th Feb (UK) Ep 3 : TBA – 22 Feb (US & Canada) / 23rd Feb (UK)

: TBA – 22 Feb (US & Canada) / 23rd Feb (UK) Ep 4 : TBA – 8th March (US & Canada) / 9th March (UK)

: TBA – 8th March (US & Canada) / 9th March (UK) Ep 5 : TBA – 15th March (US & Canada) / 16th March (UK)

: TBA – 15th March (US & Canada) / 16th March (UK) Ep 6: TBA – 22nd March (US & Canada) / 23rd March (UK)

US: watch South Park season 26 live stream

In the US, Comedy Central is the home of South Park (don't be fooled if Google tells you it's on Paramount+ – that's only the home of the South Park specials).

Don't have cable? You can watch Comedy Central on Sling (opens in new tab) – a subscription costs $40 a month, but new users get their first month for half price.

South Park season 26 | Sling TV 50% off deal

Sling brings you cable TV without the cable. Both the Blue and Orange plans include Comedy Central. Plans costs $40 a month, but it's only $20 for the first month with this deal.

Philo is another great option for US-based South Park fans. After its 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) promo for new members, you'll pay just $25 per month for a plan that includes more than 70 live channels.

Watch South Park season 26 | Philo 7-day free trial

Philo is one of the cheapest cable-cutting service around and provides access Comedy Central, as well as a host of other cable TV channels for entertainment and sports.

Finally, there's Fubo TV. It's a pricier affair – $74.99 a month – but new users get a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Watch South Park season 26 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular South Park season 26 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the South Park season 26 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the South Park season 26 live stream on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN for the South Park season 26 live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For South Park season 26, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling TV or Philo.

3. Then head over to Sling TV (opens in new tab) or Philo (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the South Park season 26 live stream!

Can I watch South Park season 26 in the UK?

(opens in new tab) You can watch South Park season 26 in the UK on Comedy Central UK, which is on Sky channel 112, BT TV, Virgin Media TV, TalkTalk and Now Broadband. Episodes air Thursdays at 10pm GMT starting on 9th February. Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you're not a subscriber. Remember: US and Aussie fans visiting the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the South Park season 26 live stream on Sling TV (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Can I watch South Park season 26 in Australia?

If you're in Australia, you can watch South Park season 26 on 10play (opens in new tab). You'll have to be patient, though. The run doesn't start until 10pm on 24th February.

Outside Australia? Simply use a VPN to access your local South Park season 26 live stream without being geo-blocked.

Watch South Park season 26 in Canada

New episodes of South Park (season 26) will be available in US and Canada simultaneously. Canadians with cable can tune in live via the MUCH channel.

No cable? Head over to CTV’s online streaming platform, where you can stream the new episodes around 24 hours after they first air.