Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas live stream: watch the 2023 French Open clash for free

Watch a Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas live stream

Diego Schwartzman vs Stefanos Tsitsipas is FREE to watch with Servus TV in Austria, and 9Now in Australia. In the US, the streaming service Peacock is your best bet for today's French Open matches. UK viewers can tune in on Eurosport via Discovery+. Use a VPN to watch your regular free stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas live stream preview

If it's French Open pedigree you want on Friday afternoon, then look no further than the third round men's singles clash between Diego Schwartzman and Stefanos Titsipas this afternoon. The Argentine baseline scuttler reached the last four of Roland Garros in 2020, while the Greek Adonis reached the final a year after that. It's a fascinating clash of styles, too, with Tsitsipas a natural born shot maker. Definitely one not to miss.

Diego Schwartzman may be struggling to maintain a place in the world top 100 that he's kept since 2017, but the Argentine has enjoyed a return to form at Roland Garros. The 30-year-old came into the clay court season's blue riband event with a record of just five wins and 14 defeats in 2023 but his first round defeat of 32nd seed Bernabe Zapata Miralles seems to have lit a fire under him. Schwartzman came from two sets down to beat the Spaniard and showed all his experience to back up that victory with an altogether more routine win against Nuno Borges in the second round. Standing just 5ft 7in tall, el Peque has the belligerent never-say-die spirit that can trouble any opponent on his day.

Stefanos Tsitsipas loves it out on the dirt. Monte Carlo Masters winner in 2021 and 2022, the Greek was runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Roland Garros final and also lost to the Serb in this season Australian Open showpiece. A tall shot maker with a powerful forehand and single-handed backhand from the Gods, Tsitsipas has always had the talent to go as far as he wants in the game and is slowly backing that up with consistent performances. The 24-year-old has also won the most recent clay-court meeting between the players, coming back from 4-0 down in the final set to beat Schwartzman en route to his most recent Monte Carlo triumph last spring.

Here's how to watch a Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas live stream from anywhere. It's third on Court Suzanne Lenglen, not before 2.30pm BST.

Free Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas live stream

Free live stream | Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas Australians can watch the French Open live and for free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch from anywhere

Free live stream | Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas The 2023 French Open is also live and free to watch on Servus TV in Austria. Click on the 'TV live' button. Travelling outside Austria? Use VPN to unblock Servus and watch from anywhere

Watch Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any French Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service is covering much of the 2023 French Open live and for free.

Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas is expected to start no earlier than 11.30pm AEST on Friday evening. It will follow the Stephens vs Putintseva match, which is second on Court Suzanne Lenglen and not expected before 10.15pm.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will provide paid live coverage of Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas and the French Open, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas live stream without being blocked.

Watch Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch the 2023 French Open on Peacock TV, which streams the whole tournament, plus regular TV channel NBC.

Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas is expected to start no earlier than 9.30am EDT / 6.30am PDT early on Friday morning. It will follow the Stephens vs Putintseva match, which is second on Court Suzanne Lenglen and gets underway not before 8.15am EDT / 5.15am PDT.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a tennis-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas: live stream in the UK

The 2023 French Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Schwartzman vs Tsitsipas is expected to start no earlier than 2.30pm BST on Friday. It will follow the Stephens vs Putintseva match, which is second on Suzanna Lenglen and won't start before 1.15pm.

Don't forget: Austrian tennis fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free Servus TV coverage from overseas. Full details just above.