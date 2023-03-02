Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream and how to watch the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on TV

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be available for football fans in the USA to enjoy on ESPN+. You can also watch a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream on BT Sport in the UK, but there are currently no live broadcasters in Australia.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: match preview

There's no bigger club fixture in world football bigger than Real Madrid vs Barcelona, so it's only fitting that Spain's two dominant powers will do battle in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. The Clasico combines geo-political rivalry, bitter animosity and plenty of success between both clubs as the 50-time past winners of Spain's oldest cup competition face each other in a highly anticipated encounter.

"Hay Liga," screamed the front pages of Spain's daily sports papers after the weekend's fixtures – "there is a league." That's because a late goal from youngster Alvaro meant Real Madrid sneaked a vital point against their city rivals Atletico as los Blancos try to hunt down pacesetters Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's side have been a little inconsistent domestically recently – winning just six of their last 12 Liga outings – but last week's 5-2 demolition of Liverpool in the Champions League could be the springboard they need in the hunt for 2022/23 silverware. Madrid have beaten fourth tier Cacereno, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid to reach the last four and the 19-time winners would love nothing more than to pile on the pressure against their eternal rivals, whose own form is crumbling at just the wrong time. With Vinicius Junior in the form of his life, they'll fancy their chances.

All was rosy in the Barcelona garden 10 days ago, but a Europa League exit to Manchester United was followed by their second Liga defeat of the season – and a first in their history – against lowly Almeria at the weekend. Worse still, top scorer Robert Lewandowski pulled a hamstring in Andalusia and the goal-hungry Pole will be absent for a month at least, joining Ousmane Dembele and youth sensation Pedri in the treatment room. Ansu Fati is also struggling with a knee injury, so Ferran Torres may get some game time. League leaders Barça needed extra-time to overcome third-tier Intercity earlier in the season, but beat high-flying Real Sociedad in the last round and the record 31-time Copa del Rey will be desperate to take an advantage back to the Camp Nou for the second leg in a month's time.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST, Thursday 2nd March, at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. It's free to watch in the UK. Make sure you know how to watch a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere.

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream.

You won't be able to watch your regular Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere in the world.

Rights to show Real Madrid vs Barcelona, plus all Copa del Rey and UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport. Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be on BT Sport 1 in HD.

Stuck outside Blighty at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Sadly Real Madrid vs Barcelona will not be televised in Australia.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream kick-off times

Global Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Friday)

7am (Friday) New Zealand: 9am (Friday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Wednesday 1st March 2023

Osasuna vs Athletic Club

Thursday 2nd March 2023

Real Madrid vs Barcelona