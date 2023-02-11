Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live stream and how to watch the FIFA Club World Cup final for free

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live stream

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal is totally free to watch on SBS and SBS on Demand in Australia. The FIFA Club World Cup final will also stream for free on FIFA+ in many countries around the world. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere (opens in new tab), if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal on TV just below.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live stream: match preview

Real Madrid and Al-Hilal do battle tonight in the FIFA Club World Cup final for the right to call themselves the best club side on the planet. Los Blancos are old hands in occasions such as this, but their Saudi opponents have taken their international success at Qatar 2022 into this tournament and have already disposed of Flamengo en route to the final. This promises to be a fascinating encounter with plenty at stake.

Al-Hilal produced one of the biggest upsets in Club World Cup history on Tuesday night with their thrilling 3-2 victory over Brazilian giants Flamengo. The reigning Copa Libertadores champions were humbled by the Saudi Arabian side, who earned their spot in this tournament as the most recent winners of the AFC Champions League in 2021, with the current edition due to finish in April. Al-Hilal may only sit fourth in their domestic league, where they are this season's draw specialists, but Ramon Diaz's side have impressed in Morocco and had already knocked out CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca in the quarter-finals. Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored Saudi Arabia's memorable winner against Argentina at the World Cup, struck twice against Flamengo and the attacking midfielder is in fine form. Mohamed Kanno is back from suspension from this one and should return to the starting line-up.

Real Madrid were at their efficient best in disposing of Al Ahly in their 4-1 semi-final win on Wednesday. Though the Egyptians pulled the score back to 2-1 with a second-half penalty, Los Blancos' superior quality and game management saw the 14-time European champions home with goals from Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and youngster Sergio Arribas. Carlo Ancelotti again looks likely to be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema, according the Spanish radio reports, and it remains to be seen if Dani Ceballos' excellent cameo from the bench against Al Ahly is enough to give the Spaniard a start in the final. Inconsistent in La Liga, Madrid are in a league of their own when it comes to winning single-game showpiece events and won't be taking this one lightly.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST, Saturday 11th February, at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco.

In Australia, SBS will air Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup final. Streaming service SBS on Demand will provide the online offering for the massive clash between the two sides.

Watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for SBS on Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live stream!

US soccer stream: watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal

Football fans in the US can watch a Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live stream from the FIFA Club World Cup on Fox Sports which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too.

Watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal in the Rest of the World

If you're in the rest of the world, including the UK, Canada, India and New Zealand, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live stream for free on FIFA+, the content platform for football's world governing body. It's also available to watch free online via FIFA's YouTube channel.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST tonight, Saturday 11th February, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco.

Global Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal kick-off times:

UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (EDT/PST): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Sunday)

6am (Sunday) New Zealand: 8am (Sunday)

FIFA Club World Cup final :

Saturday 11th February 2023

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal – 7pm GMT / 2pm ET