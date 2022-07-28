Watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max online – from wherever you are

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – the slasher spin-off from the creators of Pretty Little Liars – premieres on HBO Max on Thursday 28th July. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US – but it's possible to watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max from the UK and elsewhere using a VPN (opens in new tab)as a US subscriber travelling abroad. Read the instructions below and we'll explain how to watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max wherever you are.

Watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin now: HBO Max – only $9.99 a month

Pretty Little Liars fans who wanted the show to dial up the horror have got their wish. Billing itself as a "new chapter" rather than a reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set in a gritter town, features new characters and a "true strong horror slasher element".

“The idea of doing a horror/slasher version of ‘PLL’ where [the unknown assailant] ‘A’ was a villain like Jason from Friday13th, Michael Myers from Halloween or Freddy Krueger… feels like a way that we can honour the original show,” said series co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Actress and singer Bailee Madison (Bridge To Terabithia) stars as Imogen Adams, a pregnant teen, while Disney alum Chandler Kinney (Girl Meets World) plays Tabby Haworthe, a teen filmmaker and horror film fanatic. Malia Pyles portrays Minnie "Mouse" Honrada, an internet-obsessed teen and the youngest of the Liars.

The first three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin land on HBO Max on Thursday 28th July 2022. New episodes air weekly. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin wherever you are.

How to watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max from outside the US

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to watch on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin online.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

Do I need a US credit card for HBO Max?

(Image credit: HBO)

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN (opens in new tab) and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID (opens in new tab)/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website (opens in new tab) to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store (opens in new tab) or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days (opens in new tab) if you've changed your mind about using their VPN service.

Where can I watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in the UK?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin debuts exclusively on HBO Max on 28th July.

It's a HBO production, so we'd expect it find its way onto Sky and Now in the future… but there's no news as to when that might be. In the meantime, UK nationals travelling in the US can watch HBO Max from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab). Instructions above.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin official trailer