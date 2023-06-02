Musetti vs Norrie live stream: how to watch French Open for free

Watch a Musetti vs Norrie live stream

Musetti vs Norrie is FREE to watch with Servus TV in Austria, and 9Now in Australia. In the US, the streaming service Peacock is your best bet. UK viewers can tune in on Eurosport via Discovery+. Use a VPN to watch your regular live stream from anywhere in the worldif you happen to be away from home.

Musetti vs Norrie live stream preview

Cameron Norrie will be hoping to keep British interest alive into the second week at Roland Garros, as he takes on World number 18 seed Lorenzo Musetti in this third round clash this afternoon.

Thirteenth seed Norrie matched his best ever French Open showing by beating home favourite Lucas Pouille 6-1 6-3 6-3 in the previous round. Italian star Musetti, meanwhile, thrashed Russia's Alexander Shevchenko to cruise into this third round clash.

The two players have faced each other on just the one previous occasion, with Musetti winning that encounter in straight sets at this year's Barcelona Open.

Norrie and Musetti are the only two players on the tour to have beaten French Open favourite Carlos Alcaraz on clay this season, with Norrie taking the Rio Open title from the Spaniard back in February and Musetti beating the world number one in Hamburg.

The match is expected on Court Simonne-Mathieu at 1.40pm BST. Here's how to get a Musetti vs Norrie live stream and watch the French Open tennis from anywhere.

Free Musetti vs Norrie live stream

Free live stream | Musetti vs Norrie Australians can watch the French Open live and for free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch from anywhere

Free live stream | Musetti vs Norrie The 2023 French Open is also live and free to watch on Servus TV in Austria. Click on the 'TV live' button. Travelling outside Austria? Use VPN to unblock Servus and watch from anywhere

Watch Musetti vs Norrie: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Musetti vs Norrie live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any French Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Musetti vs Norrie

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Musetti vs Norrie, you may wish to choose 'Austria' for Servus TV.

3. Then head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Musetti vs Norrie live stream!

Watch Musetti vs Norrie in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service is covering much of the 2023 French Open live and for free.

Musetti vs Norrie is expected to start no earlier than 10.40pm AEST on Friday evening.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will provide paid live coverage of Musetti vs Norrie and the French Open, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a Musetti vs Norrie live stream without being blocked.

Watch Musetti vs Norrie in US

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Tennis fans in the US can watch the 2023 French Open on Peacock TV, which streams the whole tournament, plus regular TV channel NBC.

Musetti vs Norrie is expected to start at around 8.40am ET / 5.40am PT early on Friday morning.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a tennis-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Musetti vs Norrie | Peacock Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live tennis or EPL soccer games online through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Musetti vs Norrie: live stream in the UK

The 2023 French Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Musetti vs Norrie is expected to start no earlier than 1.40pm BST on Friday.

Don't forget: Austrian tennis fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free Servus TV coverage from overseas. Full details just above.