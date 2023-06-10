Muchova vs Swiatek live stream: watch the 2023 French Open final for free online and on TV

Watch a Muchova vs Swiatek live stream

Karolina Muchova vs Iga Swiatek is FREE to watch with Servus TV in Austria, and 9Now in Australia. In the US, the streaming service Peacock is your best bet for the French Open final. UK viewers can tune in on Eurosport via Discovery+. Use a VPN to watch your regular free stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Muchova vs Swiatek live stream preview

Tennis fans are set for a fascinating French Open clash as Karolina Muchova plays in the biggest match of her career against the world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. The Pole will start the match as the firm favourite but her Czech opponent has proved she can be dangerous on the big stage.

It may not be the final that many expected but there is always a sense of excitement when an unseeded player defies expectation and battles to a final in the most thrilling of circumstances. Karolina Muchova earned an army of followers thanks to her battling semi-final victory over world number two and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, winning 20 of the last 24 points and saving a match point in an enthralling three-hour content.

The 26-year-old had never previously made it past the third round at Roland Garros, but was able to overcome the raw power and aggression of Sabalenka thanks to her masterful use of angles and willingness to come to the net. These skills will be needed once again when Muchova aims to become just the third player ever to beat Swiatek on the clay courts in Paris. In fact, the Pole has been virtually untouchable at the French Open since her breakthrough year in 2020 and has not losta singles match in Paris since her 2021 quarter-final against Maria Sakkari.

The 22-year-old is already a three-time Grand Slam champion and has looked almost untouchable this year at Roland Garros. Swiatek has not dropped a set and looked supremely comfortable as she eased past Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Mai in the semi-finals. Ranked number one in the world for more than a year, the Pole has won all three of her Grand Slam singles finals and has already won two WTA Tour titles this year.

The action gets underway on Court Philippe Chartier at 2pm BST. Here's how to watch a Muchova vs Swiatek live stream from anywhere.

Free Muchova vs Swiatek live stream

Free live stream | Muchova vs Swiatek Australians can watch the French Open live and for free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch from anywhere

Free live stream | Muchova vs Swiatek The 2023 French Open is also live and free to watch on Servus TV in Austria. Click on the 'TV live' button. Travelling outside Austria? Use VPN to unblock Servus and watch from anywhere

Watch Muchova vs Swiatek: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Muchova vs Swiatek live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any French Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Muchova vs Swiatek

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Muchova vs Swiatek, you may wish to choose 'Austria' for Servus TV.

3. Then head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Muchova vs Swiatek live stream!

Watch Muchova vs Swiatek in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service is covering much of the 2023 French Open live and for free.

Muchova vs Swiatek is expected to start no earlier than 11pm AEST on Sunday morning.

Local streaming service Stan Sport will provide paid live coverage of Muchova vs Swiatek and the French Open, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a Muchova vs Swiatek live stream without being blocked.

Watch Muchova vs Swiatek in US

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Tennis fans in the US can watch the 2023 French Open on Peacock TV, which streams the whole tournament, plus regular TV channel NBC.

Muchova vs Swiatek is expected to start no earlier than 9am EDT / 6am PDT early on Saturday morning.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a tennis-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Muchova vs Swiatek: Peacock Premium $4.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live tennis or EPL soccer games online through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Muchova vs Swiatek: live stream in the UK

The 2023 French Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Muchova vs Swiatek is expected to start at 2pm BST on Saturday.

Don't forget: Austrian tennis fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free Servus TV coverage from overseas. Full details just above.