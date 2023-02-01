Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch on ESPN Plus in the US (only $9.99/month). You can also watch today's Carabao Cup semi-final in the UK on Sky Sports (8pm GMT), and on beIN Sports in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere if you are travelling abroad. Full details on how to watch a Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream just below.

USA: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream on ESPN Plus

AUS: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream on beIN Sports

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: match preview

Manchester United can almost smell the hallowed turf at Wembley as they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford for the second leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Can the Tricky Trees overturn a hefty 3-0 first-leg deficit?

Manchester United beat Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday night, but the focus on Wednesday will be on reaching the final of a different domestic cup. The Red Devils' league form has suffered a slight wobble in recent weeks, with points dropped at both Arsenal and Crystal Palace, but their 3-0 win in last week's first leg was convincing. United last reached the final of the Carabao Cup in 2017, when they beat Southampton to lift the trophy under Jose Mourinho. Can they secure another appearance here?

Nottingham Forest have had a full week to prepare for this second leg, having been eliminated from the FA Cup in the third round. They've only won once on the road against Premier League opposition this season – away to fellow strugglers Southampton – and history is not on Forest's side here. No team has ever overturned a three-goal deficit in a Carabao Cup semi-final, so Steve Cooper's side will have to break records if they're going to gazump their opponents and secure a trip to Wembley.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET, Wednesday 1st February, at Old Trafford. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream.

US: watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service which carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup and Carabao Cup . Subscribe to ESPN Plus on its own – or as part of the bargain Disney Bundle along with Hulu ($13.99 a month).

(opens in new tab) Man United vs Notts Forest live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month (with ads) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Man United vs Notts Forest live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Carabao Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN Plus.

3. Then head over to ESPN Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream!

UK: Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australia: Watch Man United vs Notts Forest live stream

In Australia, local streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport via streaming service Kayo Sports. Try this Kayo 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream kick-off times

Global Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (ET/PT): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Thursday)

7am (Thursday) New Zealand: 9am (Thursday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

SEMI-FINAL 1:

Tues 31st January 2023 (semi-final 1)

Newcastle United 2 – 1 Southampton

SEMI-FINAL 2:

Weds 1st February 2023 (semi-final 2)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

CARABAO CUP FINAL:

Sun 26th February 2023 (final)

Newcastle United vs Manchester United/Nottingham Forest