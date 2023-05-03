Liverpool vs Fulham live stream and how to watch the Premier League from anywhere

Liverpool vs Fulham live stream

Liverpool vs Fulham is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be travelling away from home today. Full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Fulham today just below.

Liverpool vs Fulham live stream: match preview

Liverpool host Fulham on Wednesday in a game of vital importance to the home side's quest to salvage a poor season with a European finish. Marco Silva's Cottagers, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive campaign back in the Premier League and will be desperate to pick up a win to finish 2022/23 strongly, with an outside chance of their own unlikely European adventure. This should be an intriguing battle.

Liverpool have started to find form at the time they needed it most. Seemingly cast adrift of the European places in March, Jurgen Klopp's Reds have won four in a row with a formation tweak that has started to get the best out of Trent Alexander-Arnold after an inconsistent season. Now deployed as an inverted full-back to take advantage of the No.66's passing range, TAA has six assists in his last five outings as the Reds have rediscovered their attacking mojo, with Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo starting to find some form. Still porous defensively – they should really have lost to Spurs at the weekend, instead of snatching an improbably 4-3 victory – Klopp's men have momentum, which is a powerful force at this stage of the season. Having Colombian winger Luis Diaz back fit again has also helped add to their cutting edge. Still seven points adrift of the Champions League spots, they've at least given themselves a sniff.

Fulham may have only picked up six points from their last eight games, but the Cottagers have enjoyed their return to Premier League life after a decade as something of a yo-yo club. Marco Silva has instilled a rod of iron into his side, while also dotting the west Londoners with a good deal of creativity. Though they fell 2-1 to Manchester City at the weekend, Fulham put in a spirited showing, with Carlos Vinicius' equaliser just reward for their efforts, before succumbing to the Pep Guardiola juggernaut. With top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic still suspended after his referee bashing against Manchester United in the FA Cup, much will rely upon Vinicius to take up the line-leading mantle, but playmaking schemer Andrea Pereira has been a consistent attacking danger all season, scoring four goals and adding a further six assists. Throw in the bustling midfield energy of Harrison Reed in central areas and it's easy to see why Fulham were in the European mix until a month ago. Finish the season strongly and they could still make it.

Liverpool vs Fulham kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT at Anfield on Wednesday 3rd May. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Fulham live stream from anywhere today.

USA: Liverpool vs Fulham live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Liverpool vs Fulham on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Liverpool vs Fulham live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Liverpool vs Fulham live stream from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Fulham in the UK?

Sadly, Liverpool vs Fulham will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game with updates from BBC Radio 5Live (opens in new tab) and via the BBC Sport website (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV and FuboTV.

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Liverpool vs Fulham. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

(opens in new tab) Liverpool vs Fulham Watch all Premier League games (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Liverpool vs Fulham, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

(opens in new tab) Liverpool vs Fulham | Watch EPL for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Liverpool vs Fulham kick-off time

Global Liverpool vs Fulham kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PDT): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 5am (Thursday)

5am (Thursday) New Zealand: 7am (Thursday)

