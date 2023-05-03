Liverpool vs Fulham live stream and how to watch the Premier League from anywhere

Liverpool vs Fulham live stream
Liverpool vs Fulham is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be travelling away from home today. Full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Fulham today just below.
USA: Liverpool vs Fulham live stream Peacock TV
CAN: Liverpool vs Fulham live stream FuboTV
AUS: Liverpool vs Fulham live stream Optus Sport
- Watch your stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)
Liverpool vs Fulham live stream: match preview
Liverpool host Fulham on Wednesday in a game of vital importance to the home side's quest to salvage a poor season with a European finish. Marco Silva's Cottagers, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive campaign back in the Premier League and will be desperate to pick up a win to finish 2022/23 strongly, with an outside chance of their own unlikely European adventure. This should be an intriguing battle.
Liverpool have started to find form at the time they needed it most. Seemingly cast adrift of the European places in March, Jurgen Klopp's Reds have won four in a row with a formation tweak that has started to get the best out of Trent Alexander-Arnold after an inconsistent season. Now deployed as an inverted full-back to take advantage of the No.66's passing range, TAA has six assists in his last five outings as the Reds have rediscovered their attacking mojo, with Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo starting to find some form. Still porous defensively – they should really have lost to Spurs at the weekend, instead of snatching an improbably 4-3 victory – Klopp's men have momentum, which is a powerful force at this stage of the season. Having Colombian winger Luis Diaz back fit again has also helped add to their cutting edge. Still seven points adrift of the Champions League spots, they've at least given themselves a sniff.
Fulham may have only picked up six points from their last eight games, but the Cottagers have enjoyed their return to Premier League life after a decade as something of a yo-yo club. Marco Silva has instilled a rod of iron into his side, while also dotting the west Londoners with a good deal of creativity. Though they fell 2-1 to Manchester City at the weekend, Fulham put in a spirited showing, with Carlos Vinicius' equaliser just reward for their efforts, before succumbing to the Pep Guardiola juggernaut. With top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic still suspended after his referee bashing against Manchester United in the FA Cup, much will rely upon Vinicius to take up the line-leading mantle, but playmaking schemer Andrea Pereira has been a consistent attacking danger all season, scoring four goals and adding a further six assists. Throw in the bustling midfield energy of Harrison Reed in central areas and it's easy to see why Fulham were in the European mix until a month ago. Finish the season strongly and they could still make it.
Liverpool vs Fulham kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT at Anfield on Wednesday 3rd May. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Fulham live stream from anywhere today.
USA: Liverpool vs Fulham live stream
EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Liverpool vs Fulham on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.
Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Liverpool vs Fulham Peacock Premium $4.99/month (opens in new tab)
Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.
The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.
Watch Liverpool vs Fulham: live stream from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your go-to Liverpool vs Fulham live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.
It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Liverpool vs Fulham live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Premier League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.
Score 3 months extra free with this deal (opens in new tab)
How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Fulham
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Fulham in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.
3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Fulham live stream!
Can I watch Liverpool vs Fulham in the UK?
Sadly, Liverpool vs Fulham will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game with updates from BBC Radio 5Live (opens in new tab) and via the BBC Sport website (opens in new tab).
Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).
Watch Liverpool vs Fulham in Canada
FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Liverpool vs Fulham. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.
A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.
Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.
Liverpool vs Fulham Watch all Premier League games (opens in new tab)
FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.
Watch Liverpool vs Fulham in Australia
If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Liverpool vs Fulham, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.
Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.
Liverpool vs Fulham | Watch EPL for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)
Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.
Liverpool vs Fulham kick-off time
Global Liverpool vs Fulham kick-off times
- UK: 8pm
- Central Europe: 9pm
- USA (EDT/PDT): 3pm / 12pm
- Australia: 5am (Thursday)
- New Zealand: 7am (Thursday)
Premier League – May dates & TV times
All times 3pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated
Wednesday 3rd May
Liverpool vs Fulham, 8pm
Manchester City vs West Ham United, 8pm
Thursday 4th May
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United, 8pm
Saturday 6th May
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Manchester City vs Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Liverpool vs Brentford, 5.30pm
Sunday 7th May
Newcastle United vs Arsenal, 4.30pm
West Ham United vs Manchester United, 7pm
Monday 8th May
Fulham vs Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton, 5.30pm
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton, 8pm
Saturday 13th May
Leeds United vs Newcastle United, 12.30pm
Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton vs Fulham
Sunday 14th May
Brentford vs West Ham United, 2pm
Everton vs Manchester City, 2pm
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 4.30pm
Monday 15th May
Leicester City vs Liverpool, 8pm
Thursday 18th May
Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 7.30pm
Saturday 20th May
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, 12.30pm
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, 5.30pm
Sunday 21st May
West Ham United vs Leeds United, 1.30pm
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton, 2pm
Manchester City vs Chelsea, 4pm
Monday 22nd May
Newcastle United vs Leicester City, 8pm
Wednesday 24th May
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City, 8pm
Thursday 25th May
Manchester United vs Chelsea, 8pm
Sunday 28th May
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4.30pm
Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 4.30pm
Brentford vs Manchester City, 4.30pm
Chelsea vs Newcastle United, 4.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, 4.30pm
Everton vs AFC Bournemouth, 4.30pm
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur, 4.30pm
Leicester City vs West Ham United, 4.30pm
Manchester United vs Fulham, 4.30pm
Southampton vs Liverpool, 4.30pm
